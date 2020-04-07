Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Viral Video: Thousands throng tourist spot in China after easing of lockdown

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2020 3:00:12 pm
While China shut down the last of its several makeshift hospitals in Wuhan following a decline in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, its recent attempt to ease lockdown restrictions resulted in thousands of people crowding one of its popular tourist spots in the country, throwing social distancing caution to the winds.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a packed crowd thronging the Huangshan Mountains in Anhui wearing masks after the provincial government offered free entry to visitors. However, the sudden surge, which was beyond its daily limit of 20,000, forced the government to close the tourist spot, the South China Morning Post reported.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with many criticising the visitors for crowding the area amid the ongoing pandemic. “The management should be punished for allowing this crowd!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

