Viral Video: Thousands throng tourist spot in China after easing of lockdown

“The management should be punished for allowing this crowd!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip. (Source: Global Times/Twitter) “The management should be punished for allowing this crowd!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

While China shut down the last of its several makeshift hospitals in Wuhan following a decline in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, its recent attempt to ease lockdown restrictions resulted in thousands of people crowding one of its popular tourist spots in the country, throwing social distancing caution to the winds.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a packed crowd thronging the Huangshan Mountains in Anhui wearing masks after the provincial government offered free entry to visitors. However, the sudden surge, which was beyond its daily limit of 20,000, forced the government to close the tourist spot, the South China Morning Post reported.

Watch the video here:

#Huangshan Mountain, a 5-A tourist attraction in East #China‘s Anhui Province, closed to tourists on Sunday morning due to an overflow of tourists after it exempted its 190 yuan ($26.7) entrance fee to residents of the province to promote tourism amid #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/DAffe2zhI1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 5, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with many criticising the visitors for crowding the area amid the ongoing pandemic. “The management should be punished for allowing this crowd!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

This is a recipe for disaster. 🙃🙃 https://t.co/D0tRDVoCjm — Rizzle (@dayumnbij) April 6, 2020

So much for social distancing. https://t.co/aUOGTLz0nQ — KittySnow (@KittySn52889207) April 6, 2020

The management should be punished for allowing this crowd! https://t.co/WsxAbmoMfe — rongbu (@rongbu) April 5, 2020

Seems like a pretty bad idea https://t.co/0ECdxT5FXW — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) April 5, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd