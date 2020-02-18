Video of a woman posing at the edge of 3,000 ft high rock makes netizens anxious

In the video, the woman was seen moving closer to the edge of the cliff before putting both her hands up in the air to pose for the camera. In the video, the woman was seen moving closer to the edge of the cliff before putting both her hands up in the air to pose for the camera.

A video of an unnamed woman waving at the camera while sitting at the edge of a 3,000 ft high cliff in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro has gone viral.

According to a Daily Mail report, the unnamed woman wanted to celebrate the end of her two-and-a-half-hour hike up Pedra da Gávea, near Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Watch the video here:

There is no fucking way. pic.twitter.com/LH1uigI5QE — jamie (@gnuman1979) February 16, 2020

In the video, the woman can be seen pulling herself closer to the edge of the cliff before lifting both of her hands in celebration to pose for the picture. The ‘perfect shot’ also gives a glimpse of the city, which is hundreds of feet below.

According to various reports, the spot is well known for its social media-worthy scenery which makes it popular among thrill-seekers. It’s not the first time a tourist posed on the edge of the cliff overlooking the city.

Here’s how people reacted to the video :

That gave me the heebie jeebies just looking — Janice Pogue Teegarden bonafied* NannyTee (@JanTeegarden) February 16, 2020

That makes the bottoms of my feet tickle — like I was about to slip and fall. I agree. No way. — GP (@gpswenson) February 16, 2020

People will do anything these days for the perfect selfie — LCKJ (@100LCKJ) February 17, 2020

My stomach went into my throat for a minute. 😨 — RagDoll (@DollyVol) February 16, 2020

Just looking at that feels like the bottoms of my feet are being stabbed with knives! — Amber Gannon (@AmberGannon12) February 16, 2020

Hey, #Darwin‘s Law of Natural Selection will eventually take over… — David Twigg (@twiggy3D) February 17, 2020

My palms got sweaty just watching her inch down — Leonardo Di🧢rio (@MBAYoungBoy) February 16, 2020

I got anxiety just watching this. — SARAH 💋 (@sarah_got_cake) February 16, 2020

The photographer says ” move down a little bit more that’s it… a little bit more…” 🤣🤣 — Toony (@WhatsUpToonboy) February 16, 2020

Clutching the life insurance policy hidden in his pocket… — Charlotte Mills (@Chazfem) February 16, 2020

