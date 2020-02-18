Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Video of a woman posing at the edge of 3,000 ft high rock makes netizens anxious

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 6:18:19 pm
Tourist viral picture, Tourist at the edge of a cliff, Tourist at the edge of a cliff in Brazil, Dangerous pictures by tourist, Brazil, Rio de Janerio, Viral video, Trending, Indian Express news In the video, the woman was seen moving closer to the edge of the cliff before putting both her hands up in the air to pose for the camera.

A video of an unnamed woman waving at the camera while sitting at the edge of a 3,000 ft high cliff in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro has gone viral.

According to a Daily Mail report, the unnamed woman wanted to celebrate the end of her two-and-a-half-hour hike up Pedra da Gávea, near Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the woman can be seen pulling herself closer to the edge of the cliff before lifting both of her hands in celebration to pose for the picture. The ‘perfect shot’ also gives a glimpse of the city, which is hundreds of feet below.

According to various reports, the spot is well known for its social media-worthy scenery which makes it popular among thrill-seekers. It’s not the first time a tourist posed on the edge of the cliff overlooking the city.

