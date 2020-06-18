‘Touch and go’: Shark swims dangerously close to siblings snorkeling in Australia

While initially, the shark can be seen swimming towards the two, however, it soon turns away. While initially, the shark can be seen swimming towards the two, however, it soon turns away.

A video of a shark sneaking up on a brother and sister while they were snorkeling 500 feet offshore at Bulli beach in Australia’s New South Wales has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens frightened.

In the 32-second viral clip, the shark can be seen approaching the duo as they frantically try to swim away on seeing the shark tailing behind them.

However, the shark soon turns away, much to the relief of the children even as the girl can be heard screaming when the creature comes dangerously close.

According to an ABC report, the mother said she was sure the children would be back in the waters soon even though the encounter left them rattled.

Watch the video here:

A brother and sister had a close call with a large shark that approached them while they snorkeled about 500 feet offshore. The kids’ mother said, while the encounter “rattled them pretty badly,” she was sure they’d be “back out there soon.” https://t.co/rhDHwQUFOi pic.twitter.com/amagLHZhON — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

Shared on many social media platforms, the video prompted several reactions among netizens. While some suggested to not go snorkeling “without a harpoon”, others called the duo lucky for spotting the beautiful creature.

That’s really scary!!! — Lorina (@Lorina65556294) June 18, 2020

That scream scared the shark away. 😂 — Michael Packer (@MichaelPacker15) June 18, 2020

Never go hiking without a hunters knife. Never go snorkling without a harpoon. — Da.D (@K_Lo_Feeva) June 18, 2020

Well… They are in his habitat and it’s not like he goes swimming in their home pool. — Tamil (@godmoringmm) June 18, 2020

They are lucky to see such a beautiful creature, and get a pretty good video of it — Ben Abrahamse (@babrahamse) June 18, 2020

