Thursday, June 18, 2020
‘Touch and go’: Shark swims dangerously close to siblings snorkeling in Australia

In the 32-second viral clip, the sea creature can be seen approaching the brother-sister duo as they frantically try to swim away on seeing the shark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2020 5:24:04 pm
shark. shark attack, close save shark encounter, snorkeling, viral video, trending While initially, the shark can be seen swimming towards the two, however, it soon turns away.

A video of a shark sneaking up on a brother and sister while they were snorkeling 500 feet offshore at Bulli beach in Australia’s New South Wales has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens frightened.

In the 32-second viral clip, the shark can be seen approaching the duo as they frantically try to swim away on seeing the shark tailing behind them.

However, the shark soon turns away, much to the relief of the children even as the girl can be heard screaming  when the creature comes dangerously close.

According to an ABC report, the mother said she was sure the children would be back in the waters soon even though the encounter left them rattled.

Watch the video here:

Shared on many social media platforms, the video prompted several reactions among netizens. While some suggested to not go snorkeling “without a harpoon”, others called the duo lucky for spotting the beautiful creature.

