Europe’s 1st total solar eclipse in 27 years: Olympian Danny Leon times stunning skate moment

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun either fully or partially (Photo: @danny_leon/Instagram)

A total solar eclipse swept across parts of the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, briefly plunging the skies into darkness, offering millions a rare celestial spectacle. The event marked the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999—a gap of 27 years.

The eclipse unfolded over several hours as the Moon aligned between Earth and the Sun, casting its narrow shadow over Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, Spain, and a small part of Portugal. While observers along the path of totality saw the Sun completely obscured, people across much of Europe, northwestern Africa, and parts of northeastern North America witnessed a partial eclipse.