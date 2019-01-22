Total Dhamaal trailer triggers meme fest on social media

The trailer of the upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, which was released on January 21, has inspired hilarious reactions from people on social media. Though the 2.49-minute trailer is packed with drama — a lion attack, burning cars and a crashing plane — it has failed to make an impression on the people.

Expected to hit the big screen on February 22, Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit along with Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh. However, the trailer of the movie, which is the third sequel to Dhamaal, left many disappointed.

Netizens have responded to the trailer by flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Total Dhamaal Producers to the VFX department.#TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/3MTGdOmYUf — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) January 21, 2019

Old people booking Uber for the first time be like. pic.twitter.com/vyCqUgo8dM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 22, 2019