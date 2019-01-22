Total Dhamaal trailer triggers meme fest on social media

The trailer of the upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, which was released on January 21, has inspired hilarious reactions from people on social media. Though the 2.49-minute trailer is packed with drama — a lion attack, burning cars and a crashing plane — it has failed to make an impression on the people.
Expected to hit the big screen on February 22, Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit along with Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh. However, the trailer of the movie, which is the third sequel to Dhamaal, left many disappointed.
Netizens have responded to the trailer by flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.
Total Dhamaal Producers to the VFX department.#TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/3MTGdOmYUf
*Reaction while watching Total Dhamal Tailer*#TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/A0qOMX6WHQ
How is the VFX in #TotalDhamaalTrailer ? pic.twitter.com/0zDaf4YyQH
Science students to commerce students #TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/kXuIxmixCA
Old people booking Uber for the first time be like. pic.twitter.com/vyCqUgo8dM
How to destroy a movie #TotalDhamaalTrailer #12yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/qyB8AkYpYX
When delivery guy comes 1 min late
Me: #TotalDhamaalTrailer #TotalDhamaalTrailer pic.twitter.com/4YC5EElE8i
#TotalDhamaalTrailer #TotalDhamaal
One taught me love
One taught me patience
One taught me pain pic.twitter.com/deJjItiMHS
