Toggle Menu
Total Dhamaal trailer triggers meme fest on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/total-dhamaal-trailer-meme-fest-twitter-5550157/

Total Dhamaal trailer triggers meme fest on social media

Expected to hit the big screen on February 22, Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit along with Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever. However, the trailer of the movie, which is the third sequel to Dhamaal, left many disappointed.

total dhamaal trailer, total dhamaal movie trailer, total dhamaal movie, madhuri dixit, anil kapoor, ajay devgn, indra kumar, dhamaal 3, dhamaal new film, total dhamaal videos, total dhamaal trailer launch, dhamaal 3 trailer
Total Dhamaal trailer has failed to impress netizens.

The trailer of the upcoming movie Total Dhamaal, which was released on January 21, has inspired hilarious reactions from people on social media. Though the 2.49-minute trailer is packed with drama — a lion attack, burning cars and a crashing plane — it has failed to make an impression on the people.

Expected to hit the big screen on February 22, Total Dhamaal features Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit along with Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh. However, the trailer of the movie, which is the third sequel to Dhamaal, left many disappointed.

Netizens have responded to the trailer by flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli wins all major awards at ICC Awards 2018, fans cheer with hilarious memes
2 Clueless couple pose with Manchester United stars, ask son who they are
3 Mike Pence comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr does not go down well