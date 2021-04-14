Weighing 100 kg, tortoise with joint pain given skateboard to move around

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on the social media platforms and garnered over 60,000 views.

An endangered species of tortoise, who was unable to walk due to pain in its joints, was given a roller board to move around. A video of the male African spurred tortoise named Helmuth was shared by ZOOM Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen zoological adventure world while sharing details of the recovering reptile.

According to the Facebook post, which has now gone viral on social media, the 100 kg animal was placed on the roller board to make sure that it is able to move independently. “Due to the impairment, he often remained in a relieving position and, above all, only used his right front leg to a limited extent,” read the post.

To prevent the reptile from losing muscles in his legs due to restrictive movement, Helmuth has now been undergoing therapy with reptile experts hoping for his speedy recovery.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media platforms and garnered over 60,000 views. Here is how netizens reacted to Helmuth’s recovery: