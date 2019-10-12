Chinese zoo glues basket on tortoise’s shell for tourists to throw coins in, sparks outrage

It’s a popular belief in China that tossing coins in a specific object brings good luck and ward off evil spirits. However, taking things a tad bit further, a bamboo basket was affixed on the shell of a tortoise in a zoo. Picture of the bizarre incident went viral on Chinese social media platform and created a stir online.

The shocking event, where the basket was glued to the rare giant tortoise’s shell, took place in Nanning Zoo in the provincial capital of Guangxi, and came to light after a user known as ‘Tea-tia’ shared the picture on Weibo recently.

The picture showed a Chinese national flag also attached to African spurred tortoise’s back as visitors tossed money at it. Also known as the sulcata tortoise, it is one of the largest tortoises in the world and weighs more than 100 pounds, thus drawing many visitors to its pen in the zoo.

The user’s post accused the zoo of using the wild animal to “swindle money” out of the tourist and tagged the law enforcement officials to investigate and take actions.

The user, whose post went viral and reportedly forced the zoo authorities to investigate the matter, told Pear Video, “I don’t know why the zoo would use this method to exhibit precious animals.”

In 2017, a superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for good luck. The elderly woman was later detained by police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport following the bizarre incident.