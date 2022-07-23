scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Stepping up: Toronto teacher surprises her class with brand new Nike Air Force shoes

Stephanie, who teaches children in grades 2 and 3, said some of her students “don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes”. She said she was inspired to help them after watching the movie ‘Like Mike’, a sports comedy, with her class.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 6:14:11 pm
The end of the school year often marks a turning point for school students.

A teacher in Canada’s Toronto made the last day of school even more special for her students as she gifted them each a brand-new pair of Nike Air Force shoes.

The teacher Stephanie, who goes by the Instagram username @teachinthe6ix, shared a video that showed her surprising all 22 of her students as she unveiled the boxes of shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teach In The 6ix (@teachinthe6ix)

In the video, she also asks her students to customise the plain white shoes with markers and paints to make them special. Joined by her, the students then go on to do just that, adding a burst of colour to the sneakers. The video has gone viral on social media, raking in over six lakh likes on Instagram.

Stephanie, who teaches grades 2 and 3, bought the shoes for her class with the aid of a fundraiser and collaborated with Mack House, a sneaker customisation studio, that helped her students design the shoes.

In her Instagram post, Stephanie wrote that her “students come from all different walks of life and some don’t have the simple luxuries that we often take for granted, such as shoes.” She further explained that she was inspired to gift her students new shoes that they could design after watching the movie ‘Like Mike’, a 2002 sports comedy, with her class.

“My method of teaching involves incorporating life lessons through curriculum. After watching ‘Like Mike’, the phrase “It’s not about the shoes, instead it’s who wears the shoes, that make them special” really impacted them,” she elaborated.

