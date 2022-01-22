Man falls to knees seeing eatery closed after walking in blizzard, video goes viral

While the thought of stepping outside during a blizzard may scare most people off, a man in Canada braved it to go to his favourite restaurant, only to be heartbroken to find it closed. As the video of his disappointment went viral, the eatery decided give him a free meal.

As Toronto experienced severe snowstorm earlier this week, blocking roads and causing chaos, the man has gone viral for wading through knee-deep ice to get to the eatery. As food delivery services were shut for hours, a hungry customer in Scarborough somehow trekked through the snowy street to Nicey’s Eatery.

The CCTV footage shared by the Caribbean restaurant showed the man falling to his knees disheartened after seeing the eatery closed due to the weather. Although he did get back up a few seconds later, his frustration was visible as he threw his hands in an exasperated manner. As he walked back sulking, almost losing his balance in the thick snow, the moment struck a chord with many citizens who empathised with his situation.

However, when the owner saw the footage, they, too, were left in disbelief, wondering what made the local customer come all the way in such bad weather. “To our loyal customer, we don’t know who you are but we will be looking out for you,” the eatery wrote, sharing the clip looking of the man. As consolation, they even offered to treat him for free the next time he came to the restaurant.

“We are terribly sorry the restaurant was closed. We feel your disappointment and hope to see you soon. What ever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us.”

Valerie Lai, who owns Nicey’s Eatery, told Global News that she decided to check the CCTV footage after she saw footprints in the snow. Lai said she really wants to ask the man what motivated him all the way in such extreme cold.

“The meal, the drink, the appetizer, the dessert, rum cake or even a beer, if he drinks. Just make sure that he gets his meal. And I think maybe he wanted to come because he wanted an island experience to take something home to feel like he escaped the cold. But obviously we disappointed him and I’m really sorry that happened,” she told the news outlet.

Lai also talked how the pandemic has been hard for restaurant businesses and was deeply moved how he went to this extent to get to their eatery. Lai told CTV News that many people have come to the restaurant to show support since the video went viral. “I have to thank him. He is my angel in disguise.”

“I feel very moved that you know somebody would do something like this. So, if you’re out there watching this, please come by and see me,” she said.

Although the video has been going viral like crazy, Lai hasn’t met the loyal customer yet but hopes the news reaches him soon and they can treat him a feast.