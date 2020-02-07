Man’s false claims of coronavirus on airplane causes Toronto-Jamaica flight to make u-turn

James Potok was charged under breach of recognizance and mischief by the Peel Regional Police in relation to the incident. He will appear in court n March 9. James Potok was charged under breach of recognizance and mischief by the Peel Regional Police in relation to the incident. He will appear in court n March 9.

A man’s attempt to make a viral video by claiming he was infected by the coronavirus caused a Jamaica-bound flight to return to Toronto.

Halfway into the flight to Montego Bay in Jamaica on February 3, 28-year old Ontario resident James Potok stood up and asked the 243 passengers for their attention.

Pulling out his camera, Potok claimed that he had just returned from the Hunan province in China – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 500 in China alone – and thought that he might be infected with the virus.

After his announcement, the flight returned to Toronto, where a medical team assessed Potok and deemed him to be free of symptoms. However, the Peel Regional Police arrested him and charged him with breach of recognizance and mischief. He is set to appear in court on March 9.

Watch the full interview here:

Speaking to Global News, the 28-year-old apologised to the passengers and the crew of the flight. He admitted that the joke was in “bad taste”.

When asked why he performed the stunt, Potok said he just wanted to make a video that everyone would watch and share.

