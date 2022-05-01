Tornado wreaks havoc in US’s Kansas. Watch videos

May 1, 2022 9:58:03 pm
A tornado wreaked havoc in Kansas, United States, Friday evening, damaging hundreds of homes and buildings.
Since then, videos showing the tornado hurling debris have gone viral.
Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students returning from a storm-chasing trip in the area were killed in a crash on the same day, the Associated Press reported.
Highest-res drone footage of the Andover, KS #tornado which has received a preliminary rating of EF3. Note how the tornado propagates via vortex dynamics and likely terrain. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this tornado pic.twitter.com/FJDBH8TAv6
Best of Express Premium
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022
TORNADO VIDEO:
Tornado from south of Des Arc at skarda farms from Casey Skarda #arwx pic.twitter.com/q2q0QiSu3w
— James Bryant (@KATVJames) May 1, 2022
Disruption of cyclostropic balance will lead to deviations in the vortex orientation within lower-swirl ratio type flows especially when interacting with the axial downdraft. pic.twitter.com/3Ng2dFGUbX
— SRRadarLoops (@LoopsSr) April 30, 2022
Large dusty tornado 4 miles north of Herrington, Kansas. Filmed at 8:07 pm. We observed power flashes in the town. #kswx #kansasing @NWSWichita @NWSTopeka @MetCrewChasers @nic_nairwx @Wx_DrakeBrooks pic.twitter.com/GGtTrPZLpj
— Gavin Short (@GavinShortWX) April 30, 2022
It sure appears as if the tornado cyclone is pulling in the clear slot for the occlusion. Looks like maybe the egg comes before the chicken sometimes https://t.co/pZ7lshRf1N
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022
A tornado left a path of destruction in Andover, Kansas, after touching down on Friday evening.
Today's top stories: https://t.co/iOm40v5pVT pic.twitter.com/0w3PSKZzs8
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 1, 2022
BREAKING: Tornado hits residential area in Andover, Kansas pic.twitter.com/kPBIZm3sC7
— BNO News (@BNONews) April 30, 2022
Officials were quoted as saying by the AP that the twister moved through parts of southeast Wichita and Andover. More than 15,000 people were left without power after the tornado hit the area.
“The lights started flickering and eventually went out, and within a minute from that the whole house started shaking and it was so loud. We started feeling water hitting our faces, and there was just dust everywhere. It lasted for what felt like a minute…” Aldo Delgado, an Andover resident, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Governor of Kansas Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency for the worst-hit areas, as per The Guardian. Apart from tornadoes, several towns including Holbrook, Nebraska, Enterprise, and Kansas reported hailstorms.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-