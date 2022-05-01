Tornado wreaks havoc in US’s Kansas. Watch videos

A tornado wreaked havoc in Kansas, United States, Friday evening, damaging hundreds of homes and buildings.

Since then, videos showing the tornado hurling debris have gone viral.

Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students returning from a storm-chasing trip in the area were killed in a crash on the same day, the Associated Press reported.

TORNADO VIDEO: https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Tornado from south of Des Arc at skarda farms from Casey Skarda #arwx pic.twitter.com/q2q0QiSu3w — James Bryant (@KATVJames) May 1, 2022

Disruption of cyclostropic balance will lead to deviations in the vortex orientation within lower-swirl ratio type flows especially when interacting with the axial downdraft. pic.twitter.com/3Ng2dFGUbX — SRRadarLoops (@LoopsSr) April 30, 2022

It sure appears as if the tornado cyclone is pulling in the clear slot for the occlusion. Looks like maybe the egg comes before the chicken sometimes https://t.co/pZ7lshRf1N — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

A tornado left a path of destruction in Andover, Kansas, after touching down on Friday evening. Today's top stories: https://t.co/iOm40v5pVT pic.twitter.com/0w3PSKZzs8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 1, 2022

BREAKING: Tornado hits residential area in Andover, Kansas pic.twitter.com/kPBIZm3sC7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 30, 2022

Officials were quoted as saying by the AP that the twister moved through parts of southeast Wichita and Andover. More than 15,000 people were left without power after the tornado hit the area.

“The lights started flickering and eventually went out, and within a minute from that the whole house started shaking and it was so loud. We started feeling water hitting our faces, and there was just dust everywhere. It lasted for what felt like a minute…” Aldo Delgado, an Andover resident, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Governor of Kansas Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency for the worst-hit areas, as per The Guardian. Apart from tornadoes, several towns including Holbrook, Nebraska, Enterprise, and Kansas reported hailstorms.