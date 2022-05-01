scorecardresearch
Tornado wreaks havoc in US’s Kansas. Watch videos

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 9:58:03 pm
A tornado wreaked havoc in Kansas, United States, Friday evening, damaging hundreds of homes and buildings.

Since then, videos showing the tornado hurling debris have gone viral.

Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students returning from a storm-chasing trip in the area were killed in a crash on the same day, the Associated Press reported.

Officials were quoted as saying by the AP that the twister moved through parts of southeast Wichita and Andover. More than 15,000 people were left without power after the tornado hit the area.

“The lights started flickering and eventually went out, and within a minute from that the whole house started shaking and it was so loud. We started feeling water hitting our faces, and there was just dust everywhere. It lasted for what felt like a minute…” Aldo Delgado, an Andover resident, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Governor of Kansas Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency for the worst-hit areas, as per The Guardian. Apart from tornadoes, several towns including Holbrook, Nebraska, Enterprise, and Kansas reported hailstorms.

