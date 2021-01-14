Top Chef winner’s restaurant gets flooded with orders to feed frontline workers for free

Many other restaurants too said they might adopt the initiative to help local frontline workers.

A restaurant in the US has been able to feed numerous people for free after they received an overwhelming number of meal donations from people across the world. The eatery has been able to feed everyone from restaurant staff to first responders and other essential workers as part of its unique ‘pay-it-forward’ initiative.

Playa Provisions in California, that is owned by Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson, shared on Thursday how donations made it possible to donate 100 packed meals to local frontline ER doctors and nurses.

Thanking everyone who paid it forward on the last few day, Williamson shared image of meals boxes on her Instagram profile.

It all started last week, when Williamson shared an image of an order slip with a note from a customer.

“When you order through our website [Playa Provisions] for pickup, the order gets sent to the kitchen exactly how you write it in your browser. To whomever just sent this, you have no idea how many people you just made smile. Thank YOU and we love you too!!!” she explained.

Seeing the note, one customer from Texas left a message for the chef and her crew while ordering a breakfast sandwich.

“Here’s the deal. We live in Texas, but back when traveling was a thing…we loved you guys. So we want to buy someone breakfast today. If someone in staff is hungry let them eat or just pick someone,” the customer wrote.

“I thought it was so unbelievable that somebody would place an order from Texas with no intention of picking it up and hoping that it would be shared with someone who needed it to brighten their day or because they were struggling or hungry,” Williamson told TODAY.

Williamson decided to share the message and suddenly the restaurant began to receive similar orders from fans not just in the US, but from across the world.

Many placed orders through the restaurant’s website asking the orders be donated to its staff or others in need, especially essential and frontline workers.

Williamson and the restaurant have been sharing all the sweet messages on their Instagram stories to express their gratitude.

“Our ticket printer has been running non-stop,” Williamson said. “From large orders with large gratuities to a coffee and a cookie just so they can share a message of appreciation, it’s really seemed to have inspired a lot of people.”

“Today I was reminded of how amazing, generous, and thoughtful people are! In a time of so much ugliness and worries. So many people reached out to make someone else’s day better. Thank you to everyone!” Willamson’s husband and restaurant co-owner Nick Roberts wrote in an Instagram post.

The unique initiative struck a chord with people across the world and many praised the chef and the restaurant for their generosity.

Williamson also wrote about how she had to close three of her four restaurants due to the pandemic, and the last standing eatery was Playa Provisions.