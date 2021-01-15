scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Vice principal pens heartwarming letter to Tooth Fairy after student loses one, wins hearts online

Vice principal Shandee Whitehead wrote a special note, appealing to the Tooth Fairy to provide the “standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 9:01:34 pm
An elementary school vice-principal is winning hearts online after she penned a heartwarming letter to the Tooth Fairy, vouching for a student who lost his tooth. The letter is now making the rounds on social media.

Gavin, a student at the Hart Highlands Elementary School in the British Colombia province, lost his tooth while getting ready to eat lunch in the classroom.

The situation turned even more upsetting as Gavin could not retrieve his tooth despite “the heroic efforts of a fearless search team”.

As a result, the school vice-principal Shandee Whitehead wrote a special note on the school’s official letterhead, vouching for him to the tooth fairy.

“In addition to contributing to a long-term plan for ST success, cultivating leadership in others, managing PPL, data, & processes, & improving school leadership … a VP has the duty of helping to create a positive school culture … one that saves the day!” Whitehead wrote while sharing the picture of the note on Twitter.

Take a look here:

“As a trained vice-principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in Gavin’s teeth that was not there this morning when he came in,” she wrote, appealing to the tooth fairy to provide the “standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth.”

She added that the tooth fairy is free to contact her at the school if she has any questions or concerns. In the postscript, Whitehead also wrote that she is yet to receive money for her wisdom teeth from 2000. “Please pay as soon as possible, I have bills to pay,” she wrote.

Many who came across the post on Twitter praised Whitehead for the kind-hearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

