Too scared to argue? This man will do it for $26; watch video

A video is going viral of a man who will argue on your behalf, for at a fee. The video showed a man in Guangzhou, Southern China, who was spotted walking around with a sign that said, “代吵架”(arguing on your behalf).
When asked about the arguments he handled, the man responded, “Workplace disputes, like when your boss refuses to pay your wages.” He further added, “For example, your child attends tutoring classes, but they changed the teacher and the lessons aren’t good anymore. We can help argue a refund and cancel the classes.”
He said that he also provided services for botched plastic surgeries to secure a refund.
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When asked if it ever got physical, he firmly said, “First of all, we don’t fight, second of all, we don’t swear, because if you get into a fight and someone calls the police, then you’ll get arrested.”
He said he charged ¥188 (around $26) to argue on behalf of customers without any time limit.
From disputes over unpaid wages to disagreements about refunds for tutoring classes or botched plastic surgeries, he helps customers argue their case instead of confronting the other party themselves.
Numerous passersby have filmed encounters with him, and he seems more than happy to explain his unusual business on camera, often flashing a peace sign while being recorded.
For just ¥188 (around $26), he offers to argue on behalf of customers with no time limit. Instagram users had mixed reactions to the man’s unique profession. One user wrote, “I would hire him. Please bring this service to Spain. Too many noisy upstairs neighbours.”
Another commented, “$26??? Not only is this a good idea, it’s a bargain too!!! Does he work on husbands?” A third user said, “I took a screenshot so I can add him on WeChat. Uncle is about to be put to work.”