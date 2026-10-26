Too scared to argue? This man will do it for $26; watch video

A video is going viral of a man who will argue on your behalf, for at a fee. The video showed a man in Guangzhou, Southern China, who was spotted walking around with a sign that said, “代吵架”(arguing on your behalf).

When asked about the arguments he handled, the man responded, “Workplace disputes, like when your boss refuses to pay your wages.” He further added, “For example, your child attends tutoring classes, but they changed the teacher and the lessons aren’t good anymore. We can help argue a refund and cancel the classes.”

He said that he also provided services for botched plastic surgeries to secure a refund.