Too old to get a tattoo? This lady got herself inked at 103

Weeks after being discharged from the nursing home, Pollack, who turned 103-years-old on June 16, decided to go ahead and finally get herself tattooed. (Source: Facebook)

It is never too late to fulfill the tasks on your bucket list and a 103-year-old woman proved exactly after she finally got herself inked.

Dorothy Pollack felt dejected after she was put under isolation at a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan, for months.

“Covid-19 had her in prison for months,” Teresa Zavitz-Jones, her granddaughter, told CNN. “The nurse in the home said she was horribly depressed and we needed to get her out. We couldn’t see her so we had no idea how she really was. She’s extremely hard of hearing so phone calls were not helpful,” she added.

However, after being discharged from the nursing home, Pollack, who turned 103-years-old on June 16, decided to go ahead and finally get herself tattooed. “It was pretty exciting because years ago my grandson wanted me to get one and I wouldn’t do it,” Pollack told the news website. “All of a sudden, I decided I would like to have one. And if I could, a frog. Because I like frogs,” she added.

Soon after, Pollack visited a tattoo parlour and got herself the frog, crossing the experience off her bucket list.

“She took it like a champ. I didn’t even see her wince. Maybe she had half a wince once,” Ray Reasoner Jr., who tattooed Pollack, told the news website. Pollack is the oldest person Reasoner Jr has ever tattooed.



However, after getting herself inked, Pollack decided to do yet another thing on her to-do list: taking a ride on a motorcycle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd