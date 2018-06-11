Tony Awards 2018: Believe it or not, it was a GOAT that stole the show on the red carpet

Sparky, the goat walked down the red carpet with show producer Ken Davenport. (Source: Twitter) Sparky, the goat walked down the red carpet with show producer Ken Davenport. (Source: Twitter)

Walking on a red carpet is not a cakewalk for many. Mastering pose and style, looking into before camera with élan not to forget choosing the best sartorial option for the starry event are only a few things around any celebs’ mind. But putting all those worries behind, a goat walked the red carpet slaying in style. No, we aren’t kidding.

Donning a stylish black bow-tie with a fitted whited collar, Sparky, the goat made heads turned, and if we may say so he looked nothing but dapper! Gracing the Tony Awards 2018 in New York with Broadway producer Ken Davenport, he definitely had the entire spotlight. But it’s not like the red carpet ‘star’ is new to limelight. He is a cast member of the famous multiple Tony award winning Broadway musical Once On This Island, which even won the Best Revival Of A Musical award at this year’s Tony.

Yes, Sparky is a part of the musical, which is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope and the set includes a sand-filled beach, water, chickens and of course goats. A Romeo-Juliet like love story set with Caribbean music, vibrancy and fun.

While during the show, it might have been Robert De Niro’s bleeping speech attacking Trump or poignant performers by Parkland shooting survivors that stole the show, on the Internet and red carpet, it was the GOAT that has captivated people’s mind.

It might be a @TheTonyAwards first: A goat on the red carpet — and a stylish one, too. #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/fzxGLU9TBq — NY1 – ON STAGE (@NY1onstage) June 10, 2018

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Sparky the Goat from @OnceIslandBway is living the dream of so many humans by walking @TheTonyAwards red carpet! He looks incredibly dapper in a flawlessly tailored traditional white collar with a black bow tie. — Meg Guliford (@mkguliford) June 10, 2018

Are we just going to slide past the fact that there was a GOAT ON THE RED CARPET AT THE #TONYAWARDS ???? #onlyatthetonys — Mary-Anne (@maryanne1397) June 10, 2018

So there was a literal goat at the Tony’s. A goat, walking the red carpet, at the Tony’s.

I can’t even get cast in a show.

what the actual heck. — Kevin Bigler (@kevin_bigler) June 11, 2018

So there was a literal goat at the Tony’s. A goat, walking the red carpet, at the Tony’s.

I can’t even get cast in a show.

what the actual heck. — Kevin Bigler (@kevin_bigler) June 11, 2018

THE GOAT FROM @OnceIslandBway IS WALKING DOWN THE CARPET

THIS HAS MADE MY ENTIRE YEAR

I LOVE THE GOATS SO MUCH & THIS PRODUCTION #TonyAwards — JSun (@JessHSun) June 10, 2018

the only red carpet stars i care about are the ooti goats absolute legends — jess (@obcfalsettos) June 10, 2018

A thespian goat walked the red carpet at the Tonys. I love it. 🐐 — Olivia (@ClutzMuffin) June 11, 2018

The goat from Once On This Island is Sparky, my roommate and I are its newest fans just from seeing Sparky chewing away up the aisle at the #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/AZWqhjCV84 — Henry Aho (@drinkingupnyc) June 11, 2018

the ooti goats pooping on the red carpet is all the tony content i need this morning pic.twitter.com/RiEDDemVq2 — fran 🌈 TONY WINNERS OOTI & KATRINA LENK (@thenewnormaI) June 10, 2018

This little goat performed at the dress rehearsal. Here he is waiting to go in, getting treats. #TonyAwards #thisisbroadway pic.twitter.com/DNd8OFUvbv — Liza Donnelly (@lizadonnelly) June 10, 2018

The goats from Once On This Island are at the @TheTonyAwards 😍 I’ve never been so jealous of a goat before ❤ #TonyAwards2018 #TonyAwards — C (@brattycyluuh) June 10, 2018

If you ever feel unaccomplished in life Just remember that a goat performed on the Tony’s while you sat at home — Julian M. DeGuzman (@julianOfGuzman) June 11, 2018

GIVE THAT GOAT A TONY — Emily Rem(B)randt (@EmilyBrandt01) June 11, 2018

We have seen celebrity pets like dogs and cats making it to the red carpet before, but not goats. But it all honesty, Sparky was not a pet but a star, walking down the red carpet in his own right and with pride.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd