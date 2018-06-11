Follow Us:
Tony Awards 2018: Believe it or not, it was a GOAT that stole the show on the red carpet

Donning a stylish black bow-tie with a fitted whited collar, Sparky, the goat made heads turned, and if we may say so he looked nothing but dapper! Gracing the Tony Awards 2018 in New York with Broadway producer Ken Davenport, he definitely had the entire spotlight.

tony award, tony award 2018, tony award red carpet, goat at tony award, Once On This Island, Once On This Island goat, ooti goat tonay award, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Sparky, the goat walked down the red carpet with show producer Ken Davenport. (Source: Twitter)
Walking on a red carpet is not a cakewalk for many. Mastering pose and style, looking into before camera with élan not to forget choosing the best sartorial option for the starry event are only a few things around any celebs’ mind. But putting all those worries behind, a goat walked the red carpet slaying in style. No, we aren’t kidding.

Donning a stylish black bow-tie with a fitted whited collar, Sparky, the goat made heads turned, and if we may say so he looked nothing but dapper! Gracing the Tony Awards 2018 in New York with Broadway producer Ken Davenport, he definitely had the entire spotlight. But it’s not like the red carpet ‘star’ is new to limelight. He is a cast member of the famous multiple Tony award winning Broadway musical Once On This Island, which even won the Best Revival Of A Musical award at this year’s Tony.

Yes, Sparky is a part of the musical, which is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope and the set includes a sand-filled beach, water, chickens and of course goats. A Romeo-Juliet like love story set with Caribbean music, vibrancy and fun.

While during the show, it might have been Robert De Niro’s bleeping speech attacking Trump or poignant performers by Parkland shooting survivors that stole the show, on the Internet and red carpet, it was the GOAT that has captivated people’s mind.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

We have seen celebrity pets like dogs and cats making it to the red carpet before, but not goats. But it all honesty, Sparky was not a pet but a star, walking down the red carpet in his own right and with pride.

