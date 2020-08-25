US commentator Tomi Lahren says Trump is ‘wise like an Ullu’, here’s how netizens reacted

Lahren’s approach to reaching out to the Indian diaspora backfired as she was unaware of the fact that 'ullu' for Indians mean anything but wise. (Picture credit: Twitter/Ali-Asghar Abedi)

A video of American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren is being widely shared on social media, after she thanked Indians for supporting Donald Trump and said the US president was an ‘ullu’.

In the video, Lahren thanked the Indian community in the US for supporting president Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the 2020 polls.

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an ‘ullu’. I hope I said that right,” she said.

Unfortunately for Lahren, the term ‘ullu’ does refer to an owl, but isn’t used to denote wisdom and is usually used to indicate the opposite.

Lahren’s approach to reach out to the Indian diaspora backfired on social media with many laughing about her use of the term.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I have never laughed so damn hard before… — Rana Shaikh (@rshaikh830) August 25, 2020

Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya.. pic.twitter.com/eFiWP5NcKO — Crentist (@DinkinFlicka_FC) August 25, 2020

This is the only time I’ve liked something this woman has done. — Justin Avery Smith (@JustAVerySmith) August 25, 2020

This is the first time she’s ever nailed anything 😂 — Jamaal Hussain (@jamhus) August 25, 2020

I wish there was ‘Freedom to speak’ in India too…. — Sadia مختارAhmedسعدیہ (@SadiaAh16) August 25, 2020

I don’t normally take pleasure in “owning the right” kind of stuff but I’ve been laughing uncontrollably for the last 15 mins — the deeps state (@deepduh) August 25, 2020

How is this even real? She is right, he is wise like a ’ullu’. The kind we celebrate on April 1st. — Riya (@MsRiyaWrites) August 25, 2020

I was waiting for her to say bharat mata ki jai…Disappointed. 🤷 — AAP Ka Vikram (@vikrameffects) August 25, 2020

Which is perfect because in India, Ullu or an owl is used to describe a foolish person. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention started on Monday with the renomination of Trump as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

