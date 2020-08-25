scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
US commentator Tomi Lahren says Trump is ‘wise like an Ullu’, here’s how netizens reacted

Lahren was thanking the Indian community for supporting Donald Trump when she said that the president was wise like an ‘ullu’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 1:15:05 pm
Lahren’s approach to reaching out to the Indian diaspora backfired as she was unaware of the fact that 'ullu' for Indians mean anything but wise. (Picture credit: Twitter/Ali-Asghar Abedi)

A video of American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren is being widely shared on social media, after she thanked Indians for supporting Donald Trump and said the US president was an ‘ullu’.

In the video, Lahren thanked the Indian community in the US for supporting president Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ and his ‘Keep America Great’ agenda for the 2020 polls.

“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an ‘ullu’. I hope I said that right,” she said.

Unfortunately for Lahren, the term ‘ullu’ does refer to an owl, but isn’t used to denote wisdom and is usually used to indicate the opposite.

Lahren’s approach to reach out to the Indian diaspora backfired on social media with many laughing about her use of the term.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention started on Monday with the renomination of Trump as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

