How people reacted on social media to the teaser of the new Tom and Jerry movie

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
The Tim Story directorial stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 5 2021.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 18, 2020 4:00:37 pm
Tom & Jerry, Tom & Jerry movie, Tom & Jerry movie trailer, Tom & Jerry movie trailer first look, Tom & Jerry movie trailer reactions, Tom & Jerry cartoons, Tom & Jerry animation and live-action movie, Tom & Jerry movie release date, Tom & Jerry movie trailer viral video, William Hanna and Joseph Barbera Tom and Jerry, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe new movie will see the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera characters transported to the 21 centaury with the cat and mouse game is set in a high end hotel in New York City.

Studio Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the new Tom & Jerry movie which is a blend of live-action and animation, prompting a variety of reactions online from fans.

The new movie will see the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera characters transported to the 21st century and the cat and mouse game is set in a high-end hotel in New York City.

The trailer introduces the plot of the film. Jerry lands up in a hotel in New York which is going to host the “wedding of the century.” The hotel’s new hire wants to get rid of the mouse problem and gets a cat, which happens to be Tom.

While the animals featured in the film are animated, the rest of it is live-action. Many on social media were critical of appearance but some did like the way the iconic cartoon characters looked.

The film features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong and is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021.

Tom and Jerry, a widely popular animated franchise and series of comedy short films created in 1940, centres on the rivalry between the titular characters of a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry.

