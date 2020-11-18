How people reacted on social media to the teaser of the new Tom and Jerry movie

The new movie will see the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera characters transported to the 21 centaury with the cat and mouse game is set in a high end hotel in New York City.

Studio Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the new Tom & Jerry movie which is a blend of live-action and animation, prompting a variety of reactions online from fans.

The new movie will see the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera characters transported to the 21st century and the cat and mouse game is set in a high-end hotel in New York City.

The trailer introduces the plot of the film. Jerry lands up in a hotel in New York which is going to host the “wedding of the century.” The hotel’s new hire wants to get rid of the mouse problem and gets a cat, which happens to be Tom.

Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now – coming to theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/mk9tt850mP — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2020

While the animals featured in the film are animated, the rest of it is live-action. Many on social media were critical of appearance but some did like the way the iconic cartoon characters looked.

This is so bad. Your ruining the original show. AWFUL! — Elias (@Elias_PlusPlus) November 17, 2020

AirPods made a cameo pic.twitter.com/vxtM6X1pFH — Fisayo Fosudo 🇳🇬 (@Fosudo) November 17, 2020

Finally a live-action movie with animated characters that’s not from a “different dimension”. — 𝙏𝙖𝙚 𝙉. • ネクサス (@_TaeInfinite) November 17, 2020

I am so Glad they didn’t try to make Tom & Jerry realistic in anyway. It’s so refreshing to see cartoons characters in the real world without any ugly realistic features slapped on to make it somewhat more “Believable” — Kitty-catfox #SaveTrickmoon (@KittenFox55) November 17, 2020

This is giving me awful flashbacks to the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie. Why are the characters CG? In fact, why is it live action? Who wanted this? — Benjamin ‘Camry’ L. #BLM (@realbcousin100) November 17, 2020

First minute in: They aren’t CGI Me: pic.twitter.com/ksgcSxqzw9 — Alec (@alecwriter120) November 17, 2020

My reaction to the tom and jerry movie trailer pic.twitter.com/PONn7PLbtg — Wyatt Davis (@Sonicth37188387) November 17, 2020

Who’s willing to bet that most of the slapstick was in the trailer and the movie itself is mostly focused on the humans doing boring personal issues like a majority of movies like this — Justin says Break out the gullotines! (@WolfmanJustin) November 17, 2020

I am so watching this! With a new mindset though! That Jerry is the villain 😅😅🤣 — 🔥Yinda of Lagos 🔥 (@chef_yinda) November 17, 2020

The fact it takes place in the real world, has no cohesive story except for Tom and Jerry fighting like they’ve always done, and the fact that this trailer is stuffed to the brim with pop and rap songs…I can say I don’t have high hopes at all for this movie. — Mind Reader (@MasterofBillys) November 17, 2020

I’m honestly surprised with how good they actually look in this. Like the fusion of 2D or CG rendering is so good, it’s really hard to tell if they’re really 2D or not. That’s really dang impressive.🤔 — Jordan (@JaggedKeiji) November 17, 2020

Tom and Jerry in the real world because why not? At least the cat and mouse that are not in live action so I could give you that, but they better give a good explanation why they are animated — FrostyJack (@Bluejack222) November 17, 2020

This looks awful!!! The whole point of Tom and Jerry is the slapstick cartoon violence. Its like they completely ignore it here. — Ralph (SAO LN Elitist) (@Rkraiem100) November 17, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong and is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021.

Tom and Jerry, a widely popular animated franchise and series of comedy short films created in 1940, centres on the rivalry between the titular characters of a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry.

