Tom Holland and Zendaya meet boy who saved sister from dog attack, teach the Spider-Man pose

A boy, who became an internet sensation for saving his little sister from a dog attack, had earned plaudits online not just from netizens but also superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, the tiny real-life hero got to finally meet Spider-Man and hang out on the film’s set with all cast and crew.

Earlier in July, 6-year-old Bridger Walker left the world impressed by his bravery as he fought off a violent canine as he protected his baby sister. The child received grievous injured on his face. The little boy, who received around 90 stitches, was praised by ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans, ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, ‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo and more.

While some even gifted him Marvel memorabilia, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland had promised to hang out with him on the set of the third installment of his Spider-Man film series when it would began production. As Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens, Walker’s father, Robert, posted an update on Instagram, confirming how Holland kept his word.

Holland, not just met the boy, he also asked if he was willing to fill in for Zendaya for a practice stunt. In a video shared online, Holland is in full Spider-Man suit and is holding Bridger in his arms as they do the web-swing.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the “curtain was pulled back” that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars,” the grateful dad wrote. “They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are,” he added.

“It was emotional to see him wave at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited – not the other way around,” the father said of Holland, adding that he was moved to see the Hollywood hero treating his children with so much love.

The family added that Tom Holland also taught little Bridger, a Marvel fan, how to strike the proper Spider-Man pose. The thoughtful gesture of the crew won many hearts online.