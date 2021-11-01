Tom Hanks surprises US couple by ‘gatecrashing’ their beach wedding

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks seems to have made a couple’s wedding more memorable after he decided to congratulate the newlyweds during their marriage ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who got married on October 22, were pleasantly surprised during their wedding ceremony when the Oscar-winning actor stopped by.

“Think it’s safe to say that our wedding is one to remember. The best day of my life turned into the best memory of a lifetime… Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day!” read the caption of Tashia’s post on her Instagram account. Along with the post, she also shared several pictures of the couple and the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashia {Private Chef} (@pinchoflovebytashia)

Talking to Today, Diciembre said, “We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day.”

“He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful,” Tashia gushed. “He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble,” she added.

A video of the wedding ceremony, which has now gone viral, features the 65-year-old actor congratulating the couple and happily posing for pictures with them.

After spotting a beach wedding in Santa Monica, California, actor Tom Hanks decided to congratulate the newlyweds. https://t.co/lXPogOfT9f pic.twitter.com/uU3LacTj6l — CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2021

However, this isn’t the first time the actor has randomly surprised a couple at their wedding. Back in 2016, Hanks had photobombed a couple’s wedding shoot in New York.