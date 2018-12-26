Tom Hanks and his wife visit fast-food joint, buy lunch for everyone

Christmas is all about giving and kindness. Spreading the holiday cheer, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson surprised customers at a fast-food joint by paying for everyone’s food. The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor recently stopped by a branch of In-N-Out in Fontana, California to dig into some fast food. While he was waiting to place an order, he posed for selfies with other customers and staff members and wished everyone a “Merry Christmas”. He then went ahead and paid for everyone’s lunch.

Fans were not only excited but were also moved by the couple’s their sweet gesture. Social media soon flooded with photos and videos of the couple interacting and eating with other customers in the eatery and they couldn’t stop gushing about them.

Look who visited Fontana In N Out! Woody himself, Tom Hanks, and he bought lunch for everyone! Nice! pic.twitter.com/LcNGr9S7X0 — Oak Park Elementary (@FUSD_OakPark) December 22, 2018

In a Facebook video posted by a fan, Hanks walked up to the drive-through window and bought lunch for several customers waiting in line.

He went on to pose for a couple of selfies with other customers at the joint and made everyone’s Christmas extra special.