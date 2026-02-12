Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, ‘Deadpool’ writer reacts: ‘It’s likely over for us’

Filmmaker Ruairi Robinson revealed that he had created several variations of the scene, altering characters, dialogue, and camera angles.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight videoTom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video (Image source: @RuairiRobinson/X)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over almost all industries. In filmmaking, AI tools now perform complex tasks ranging from scriptwriting to VFX to even digital actors, at a lower cost, leading to job displacement. As the conversation around AI intensifies, an AI-generated video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting on a desolate rooftop has taken the internet by storm.

Shared by filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, the video ignited debate over the future of filmmaking after Deadpool & Wolverine writer Rheet Reese suggested the technology could soon take over human inputs.

Robinson later revealed that he had created several variations of the scene, altering characters, dialogue, and camera angles while keeping the same setting and largely similar fight choreography.

Responding to the video on X, Reese stressed what such tools could mean for the industry. “I hate to say it,” Reese wrote. “It’s likely over for us.”

In a follow-up post, Reese expanded on his prediction, arguing that generative video tools are advancing so quickly that a single creator may soon be capable of producing a full-length film comparable to a Hollywood release.

“In next to no time, one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases,” he wrote. “True, if that person is no good, it will suck. But if that person possesses Christopher Nolan’s talent and taste (and someone like that will rapidly come along), it will be tremendous.”

Also Read | ‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate

Reese added that Hollywood has acted as a gatekeeper, limiting access to creative opportunities for those without financial resources or industry connections. “Hollywood has long been a gatekeeper that keeps young/poor people away from creative levers,” he wrote in another post. “When a young person with no capital sets out to impress Hollywood, they will use tools like these. And young Chris Nolans will be among them. And amazing stuff will result.”

The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “Massive change is coming, but there’s no reason why talent can’t be plugged into the AI film-making process. The one upside is that all the writers out there (*cough* me) who have always wanted their books to become movies/tv shows, but were never going to get that, now have some hope,” a user wrote.

“In a traditional sense, perhaps. I think more along the lines that jobs are going to shift rather than go away. The key, I think is that studios won’t be able to gatekeep anymore,” another user commented.

 

