Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, ‘Deadpool’ writer reacts: ‘It’s likely over for us’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over almost all industries. In filmmaking, AI tools now perform complex tasks ranging from scriptwriting to VFX to even digital actors, at a lower cost, leading to job displacement. As the conversation around AI intensifies, an AI-generated video of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt fighting on a desolate rooftop has taken the internet by storm.

Shared by filmmaker Ruairi Robinson, the video ignited debate over the future of filmmaking after Deadpool & Wolverine writer Rheet Reese suggested the technology could soon take over human inputs.

Robinson later revealed that he had created several variations of the scene, altering characters, dialogue, and camera angles while keeping the same setting and largely similar fight choreography.