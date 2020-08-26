How netizens reacted to Tom Cruise’s video of his trip to watch Tenet in a theatre

The 30-second clip showed Cruise, sitting in the back of a London Taxi, donning a face mask and waving at fans while driving past various tourist attractions in London, including the Buckingham Palace. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Tom Cruise)

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise recently visited a London film theatre to watch Christopher Nolan’s big-budget film Tenet, and even released a rare video of his experience.

The 58-year-old actor shared a video of his first trip to a theatre since the Covid-19 pandemic began with a caption: “Big move. Big Screen. Loved it.”

The 30-second clip showed Cruise, sitting in the back of a taxi and wearing a mask. It showed him waving to fans, wondering how they recognised him, driving past various tourist attractions like Buckingham Palace, standing in front of poster for the film and then watching the film.

At the end of the film Cruise is asked by another member of the audience how he liked the film. “I loved it,” says Cruise as he walks out of the theatre.

While the video surprised many given the actor rarely posts non-promotion linked photos or videos on social media, others expressed concern over the actor going to a theatre. Some also claimed that he wasn’t wearing the right kind of mask.

Here’s how people reacted:

Going to the movies is a risky business — Dr. Dingus Masters, MD 🔫\ (@tha_dingus) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile Christopher Nolan be like: pic.twitter.com/lPCWwcS8nN — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@aagarwal198657) August 25, 2020

Listen to Tom get back to movies @Lauz_79 pic.twitter.com/3BY769Kze5 — ⎊ carlo fantastico 💙🇮🇹 (@_jennifer1878) August 25, 2020

Yes! This is what I love, people back at the cinema. Safely of course — FilmFan (@morenol_1990) August 25, 2020

We’re glad you had an amazing movie experience. The joy of watching movies on the big screen remains unparalleled. We can’t wait for it! 💖 — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) August 26, 2020

Biggest stunt here is you riding in an actual cab. ;) Big fan nonetheless. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) August 25, 2020

I see that and think there is just way too many people in that auditorium and there is no way I would step into a cinema unless we have a vaccine or effective treatment. A movie just isn’t worth itZ — London girl (@Londoner_2019) August 25, 2020

imagine going to the cinema and having tom sitting next to u, i wouldn’t live to tell about it😭😭 — milenka (@PIMENDESTEL) August 25, 2020

Are you aware that filters on your mask actually expose others around you to to COVID if you have it? — Rebecca Pierce #BlackShabbat (@aptly_engineerd) August 25, 2020

Directed by Nolan, the film has John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starring in it. According to reports, Cruise is currently in London to film the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

