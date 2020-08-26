scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Top news

How netizens reacted to Tom Cruise’s video of his trip to watch Tenet in a theatre

The 58-year-old  actor shared a video of his first trip to a theatre since the Covid-19 pandemic began with a caption: "Big move. Big Screen. Loved it." 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 26, 2020 2:18:01 pm
Tom Cruise, Christopher Nolan, London, movie theatres, Tenet, Tom cruise in London, tom Cruise Tenet, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe 30-second clip showed Cruise, sitting in the back of a London Taxi, donning a face mask and waving at fans while driving past various tourist attractions in London, including the Buckingham Palace. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Tom Cruise)

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise recently visited a London film theatre to watch Christopher Nolan’s big-budget film Tenet, and even released a rare video of his experience.

The 58-year-old  actor shared a video of his first trip to a theatre since the Covid-19 pandemic began with a caption: “Big move. Big Screen. Loved it.”

The 30-second clip showed Cruise, sitting in the back of a taxi and wearing a mask. It showed him waving to fans, wondering how they recognised him, driving past various tourist attractions like Buckingham Palace, standing in front of poster for the film and then watching the film.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the end of the film Cruise is asked by another member of the audience how he liked the film. “I loved it,” says Cruise as he walks out of the theatre.

View this post on Instagram

Big movie. Big screen. Loved it.

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on

While the video surprised many given the actor rarely posts non-promotion linked photos or videos on social media, others expressed concern over the actor going to a theatre. Some also claimed that he wasn’t wearing the right kind of mask.

Here’s how people reacted:

Directed by Nolan, the film has John David Washington and Robert Pattinson starring in it. According to reports, Cruise is currently in London to film the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 26: Latest News

Advertisement