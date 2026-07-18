Tom Brady slaps Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest, calls him ‘dork’ on X: Watch

A seemingly tense showdown unfolded between Tom Brady and Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest, a festival celebrating sports and culture in New York, where the NFL legend appeared to slap the YouTuber-turned-WWE star during a heated exchange.

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who was standing between the two, immediately stepped in to separate them before the situation could escalate further.

It is still unclear whether the confrontation was genuine or part of a planned stunt. Given Paul’s background in WWE, where dramatic storylines and staged confrontations are common, many on social media have questioned the authenticity of the moment.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanatics (@fanatics)

The viral clip does not reveal what sparked the argument. Paul later addressed the incident on X, claiming it started after he teased Brady about beating him in a flag football game.

“This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids… Aura -100…. + Blocked. With a torn tricep,” Paul wrote on X.

This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids Aura -100

+

Blocked. With a torn tricep https://t.co/3EMBQwYT9M — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 17, 2026

The online exchange continued after the event. Brady responded by reposting Paul’s post and firing back with his own jab. “I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd,” he wrote.

I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd https://t.co/asiJrmYr3j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 17, 2026

Brady also shared the viral clip on X separately, adding just one word: “Dork.”

Story continues below this ad

The video, filmed on Friday, July 17, shows Brady and Paul exchanging words with Towns attempting to keep them apart. At one point, the seven-time Super Bowl champion reaches around the NBA player and lands an open-handed slap on Paul. Towns quickly stretches out his arms to hold both men back as the verbal confrontation continues.

The tension between Brady and Paul has been building for months. Their rivalry first surfaced ahead of the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which took place in March.

The first public signs of friction came during a Fanatics event in February, when Paul claimed that his WWE career made him every bit as athletic as NFL players. Brady later mocked those comments during the draft for the celebrity flag football tournament after Paul cited his high school football statistics to back up his argument.

Their playful rivalry carried over into the Fanatics Flag Football Classic as well, with Brady continuing to tease Paul while the two competed on opposing teams.