Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman records cockroach during women’s hockey game, netizens in splits

The small clip from the official Olympics coverage has taken social media by storm.

A cockroach has created a huge buzz online after it got its 15-secs of fame during Tokyo Olympics’ telecast, leaving viewers baffled and curious at the same time. In a video going viral, a cockroach was seen enjoying the limelight on air while a commentator spoke about women’s hockey game. The clip showed the camera focusing on the insect during the game.

The moment was broadcast on an Argentinian TV channel covering the Olympics in Japan. The moment occurred during the coverage of the women’s hockey match between Spain and Argentina recently.

The Olympic cameraman focused on the cockroach instead of the athletes. Why? 💆🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AdF63PNjP8 — ✩ #GanbatteMalaysia (@5stormninja) July 28, 2021

The distraction from the actual game left most confused, who wondered if the match was too boring for the cameraperson. Others, however, thought it was hilarious.

According to local reports, the sports commentator talking about the match suddenly paused and said, “Look at what we have here. A cockroach.” It was only then that the camera zoomed in on the little insect waddling down the railing at the event. Hence, those who understood the language, lauded the cameraperson for perfect timing. Although the Latin American country won the match 3-0, it left some wondering why the commentator was intrigued by the insect.

