Argentine fencer gets on-camera wedding proposal at Tokyo Olympics, 11 years after she said no. Watch

Being knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics undoubtedly left Maria Belen Perez Maurice heartbroken, however, her coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo seems to have found the perfect way to cheer the Argentine fencer.

After being eliminated on Monday, Maurice was addressing the press when her coach, also her partner of 17 years, flashed a handwritten sign asking her to marry him. Saucedo had also proposed to Maurice at the 2010 World Fencing Championships but was turned down.

In a video, which has now gone viral with over 2 lakh views, Saucedo is seen wearing a mask and standing behind Maurice with the signboard that read, ‘Will you marry me? Please’. When the fencer is asked to look back, she is evidently surprised by the proposal. Thankfully, this time for Saucedo, Maurice said yes as she broke down in tears.

Watch the video here:

Y después del combate de esgrima le pidieron casamiento a María Belén Pérez Maurice en vivo. pic.twitter.com/wEmGuOW7CB — Rústico (@lautarojl) July 26, 2021

“I forget everything, you know,’ Maurice told the DailyMail. The world number 27 was knocked out of the Olympic run after a 15-12 loss to Hungary’s Anna Marton at the Makuhari Messe Hall, the news website reported. ‘I said yes, of course,’ she added.

Talking about her relationship, she told the website that they would celebrate in Buenos Aires with a “big barbecue”. “We are very happy. We are very good partners. Of course, we have fights, but we enjoy each other’s time. We love each other so much, and we want to spend our lives together.”

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens congratulating the couple.