Monday, August 02, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Sifan Hassan trips and falls, but bounces back to win 1500 m heat, watch viral video

Sifan Hassan came back with a miraculous recovery as she took a tumble at the start of her final lap. The crash did not deter her as she went on to win the race.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 1:57:01 pm
Sifan Hassan’s attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics’ 1,500-meter was almost derailed after the world champion tripped over another runner at the start of the final lap. However, she got up and won the race.

Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok took a tumble in front of Hassan, taking down the long-distance runner from the Netherlands along with her during the 1,500-meter heat as runners jostled ahead.

However, the crash did not deter the Dutch runner’s winning spirit as she immediately got back on her feet and overtook others to win the race. According to an AP report, Hassan completed the race in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds and defeated Australia’s Jessica Hull and American Elinor Purrier St Pierre to qualify for the semi-finals.

Watch the video here:

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, triggered a plethora of social media reactions with many quite impressed with Hassan for her determination and single-mindedness.

“This is an incredible recovery by the #Netherlands’ Sifan #Hassan who fell down with a lap to go in the 1500m, got up, and won her heat,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

