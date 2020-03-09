Two Sydney women face charges after fighting over toilet paper in supermarket

Though no arrests were made in the incident, As per a Guardian report, the police wants to interview the women involved in the altercation. Though no arrests were made in the incident, As per a Guardian report, the police wants to interview the women involved in the altercation.

Police have pressed charges against two women for an alleged fight in a supermarket over toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Guardian report, police were called to a Woolworths store at Chullora in Sydney after a 49-year-old was allegedly assaulted.

A video of the incident, which is now viral on social media, shows two women arguing in an aisle on Saturday morning.

The video shows the argument escalating after one woman says “I just want one pack.” Shielding her trolley loaded with toilet paper, the other woman refuses. A man, presumably a supermarket employee, steps in to break the fight and takes the trolley away from both women.

Police were called after a fight broke out between people over loo roll in a Sydney supermarket Two women have since been charged. Read more here: https://t.co/qvebSUzaj5 pic.twitter.com/Rn64Pcfv0P — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 8, 2020

Though no arrests were made, the Guardian report said the police wants to interview the women involved in the altercation.

Doesn’t look like a fight. Looks like they were hoarding all of it and when someone else took one from the shelf they attacked her. — 🌹YourDadWantsToFave🌹 (@BertLoch) March 8, 2020

I hope they took the toilet rolls away !! — Jane Kelly alias FOF 14 (@jane_kelly21) March 8, 2020

Don’t these people have bidets! — Mike Franks (@Mike_F1966) March 8, 2020

The panic you’re helping to create in the name of advertising revenue . — I NeedADream-Y1choir (@castusthered) March 8, 2020

Charged with what? Embarrassing themselves! — Manics1 (@Manics1itsme) March 8, 2020

In many regions, people have been stocking up on essential and non-essential items as the virus COVID-19 continues to spread. Toilet paper has been one item that people have been stocking up on in many nations despite no shortage in production or supply. In Australia, where demand has skyrocketed, an Australian newspaper even printed extra pages that can be used as toilet paper.

Many supermarkets in Australia have also said they would limit customers to four packs of toilet roll per transaction, for both in-store and online purchases.

