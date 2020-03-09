Follow Us:
Monday, March 09, 2020
Two Sydney women face charges after fighting over toilet paper in supermarket

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows two women arguing over toilet paper rolls in an aisle in a supermarket on Saturday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2020 12:37:00 pm
Though no arrests were made in the incident, As per a Guardian report, the police wants to interview the women involved in the altercation.

Police have pressed charges against two women for an alleged fight in a supermarket over toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to a Guardian report, police were called to a Woolworths store at Chullora in Sydney after a 49-year-old was allegedly assaulted.

The video shows the argument escalating after one woman says “I just want one pack.” Shielding her trolley loaded with toilet paper, the other woman refuses. A man, presumably a supermarket employee, steps in to break the fight and takes the trolley away from both women.

Watch the video here:

Though no arrests were made, the Guardian report said the police wants to interview the women involved in the altercation.

Take a look at some reactions here:

In many regions, people have been stocking up on essential and non-essential items as the virus COVID-19 continues to spread. Toilet paper has been one item that people have been stocking up on in many nations despite no shortage in production or supply. In Australia, where demand has skyrocketed, an Australian newspaper even printed extra pages that can be used as toilet paper.

Many supermarkets in Australia have also said they would limit customers to four packs of toilet roll per transaction, for both in-store and online purchases.

