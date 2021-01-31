scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Sunday Reads

Viral video: Toddler’s reaction to father reading book in different voices wins hearts online

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many gushing over the baby's cuteness.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 12:38:57 pm
baby, baby reacts to dad, dad Disney voices, baby father video, cute baby videos, trending, indian express, indian express newsFrom Goofy to Micky Mouse, here is how the father entertained the toddler during story time. (Source: goodnewscorrespondent/Twitter)

An adorable video of a father reading to his daughter in the voices of Disney characters has left netizens in awe after it went viral on social media.

In the 27-second clip, which has garnered over 2 million views, the father is seen reading from a children’s book while mimicking the voices of Micky Mouse and Goofy.

“This adorable baby is really impressed with daddy’s awesome voices during storytime,” read the caption of the clip shared by Twitter user @GoodNewsCorres1.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many gushing over the baby’s cuteness.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“This is incredibly cute!! Baby is more interested in Daddy than the book (as it should be!),” wrote a user while another tweeted, “A wonderful illustration of the fact that it’s never too soon to begin reading to your child.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 31: Latest News

Advertisement