Viral video: Toddler’s reaction to father reading book in different voices wins hearts online

From Goofy to Micky Mouse, here is how the father entertained the toddler during story time. (Source: goodnewscorrespondent/Twitter)

An adorable video of a father reading to his daughter in the voices of Disney characters has left netizens in awe after it went viral on social media.

In the 27-second clip, which has garnered over 2 million views, the father is seen reading from a children’s book while mimicking the voices of Micky Mouse and Goofy.

“This adorable baby is really impressed with daddy’s awesome voices during storytime,” read the caption of the clip shared by Twitter user @GoodNewsCorres1.

This adorable baby is really impressed with daddy’s awesome voices during story time😊❤👶.

Mickey Mouse ✔

Goofy ✔

🎥kaycheebear pic.twitter.com/oaPfckuSOk — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 27, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens with many gushing over the baby’s cuteness.

“This is incredibly cute!! Baby is more interested in Daddy than the book (as it should be!),” wrote a user while another tweeted, “A wonderful illustration of the fact that it’s never too soon to begin reading to your child.”

I love this so much! — stacy shroyer (@stacyshroyer) January 31, 2021

**Love** it! Using a silly voice is like telling a joke to your baby… a joke that the baby ‘gets’. 🙃 — 💧Lynda Creedy (@bunnypatella) January 28, 2021

A wonderful illustration of the fact that it’s NEVER too soon to begin reading to your child. — Deb Egan (@DeborahJEgan) January 28, 2021

We all can enjoy this Super Dad 😍 pic.twitter.com/rgTsOe2lPO — ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) January 30, 2021