Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Watch: This toddler’s excitement for pizza is relatable

In the viral video, the kid excitedly repeats ‘pizza pizza’ as it lays eyes on pizza boxes.

Baby excited about pizzaThe now-viral video posted by People Magazine has over 17,000 likes.

Pizza is easily one of the most loved dishes around the world. This Italian dish is enjoyed by adults and kids alike. Now a young kid’s enthusiasm for pizza is going viral.

The undated video shows a young kid, who appears to be no older than two years, getting excited as it sets eyes on pizza boxes. The child keeps repeating “pizza pizza” as pizza is laid on the table.

People Magazine posted this sweet video on its Instagram account Thursday. It was captioned, “We get this excited about pizza, too! 😆🍕.” So far, over 17,000 people have liked this video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

In the comments, many people related to the kid’s excitement about the pizza. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Our doorbell would ring and my youngest would always yell “pizza here! Another person remarked, “A baby after my own heart! I also get excited for pizza! 🍕😂Totally get it! 🥰.”

Back in October last year, a couple from Assam made news after they signed a “wedding contract” on their wedding day that stipulated that the newly wedded couple would enjoy pizza at least once a month, along with other tasks such as going to the gym every day and shopping every 15 days. After their “wedding contract” went viral, Pizza Hut promised them free monthly pizza for a whole year.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 15:05 IST
