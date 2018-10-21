What’s with toddlers and snakes; see these videos and decide

In the video, the child can be seen repeatedly picking up the carpet to reveal the huge pile of snakes that are curled up together. (Souce: moon cate/YouTube)

A scary video of a toddler fetching snakes from under a mat and handing them over to his father has gone viral on social media. According to a Daily Mail report, the shocking clip was taken by the boy’s father in China, where the family runs a snake breeding farm. In the two-minute clip, the little boy, who clearly is not scared of the reptiles, grabs them — some with their tails, other from their heads — and hands them over to the cameraperson.

The child can be seen repeatedly picking up the carpet and fetching a snake one at a time and handing it over to his father. While it is not clear whether the snakes in the video are poisonous or not, the child surely seems unperturbed.

However, this is not the only daring incident of a child handling snakes that has gone viral. A while ago, another video of a child playing with a snake had flooded social media. In the 30-second video, the child plays around with the snake and even pulls its neck as it tries to escape.

Crazy kid. 😳 and where are the parents? pic.twitter.com/V2nR8ciwtz — Darwin Award 🔞 (@AwardsDarwin) October 20, 2018

