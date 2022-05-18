Toddler uses mother’s phone to order 31 cheeseburgers, even gives tip

Time and again kids prove how they have a way with technology leaving adults dumbfounded. The latest example being a Texas mother, who received a delivery of 31 cheeseburgers to her home, thanks to her two-year-old who ordered using her phone.

Kelsey Golden from Kingsville was working on the computer, unaware of her toddler Barrett using her phone. Talking to KRIS 6 News, the mother-of-three said she suddenly received a message from DoorDash saying her order was going to take a little longer than usual because of the size of the order. She later discovered it was her youngest son who placed the order from McDonald’s.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that…I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently, I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the local channel.

Golden posted the hilarious incident on Facebook and quickly went viral. “I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” the mother wrote along with a picture of her son with his huge meal order.

She told the TV channel that the order cost her nearly $100. While the burgers came for a price of $61.58, the little one didn’t even forget to add a generous tip of $16. After all the fees, she had to shell out $91.70.

Talking to HoustonLife, the woman said despite the huge order, “Barrett ended up eating half of one burger”. So, she offered the rest to anyone who wanted to come pick them up in the neighbourhood.

According to Corpus Christi Cronica, she also posted the picture of all the burgers on a Facebook group called ‘Kingsville Community Help’ to spread the word and asked if anybody was hungry so that they could pick up a meal.

People on Facebook reached out to stop by and pick up some cheeseburgers, while others were just glad it wasn’t something more expensive and offered hacks to lock the apps.

Earlier in January, a couple was surprised to receive an array of furniture from Walmart at their new house, only to find out it was their 22-month-old baby placing the orders. The little boy bought furniture worth almost $2,000.