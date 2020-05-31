Viral video: Toddler gets dragged, hangs mid-air after leash gets stuck between elevator

The toddler was yanked from the lift’s floor towards the ceiling and got stuck mid-air by the arm. The toddler was yanked from the lift’s floor towards the ceiling and got stuck mid-air by the arm.

A toddler in China was rescued unhurt after a safety leash attached to her wrist got stuck between an elevator door. The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident is now viral on the internet.

The footage showed the toddler standing in the elevator alone without realising that her wrist leash is outside. As the elevator started descending, the toddler was yanked from the lift’s floor towards the ceiling and got stuck mid-air by the arm. The two-year-old was lowered down to the floor after dangerously hanging mid-air for over a minute.

According to reports, it was the elevator’s emergency system which halted and prevented it from descending further. Daily Mail quoted a local news outlet and said the incident took place on May 28 in the city of Daye in China’ Hubei Province.

Watch the video here:

Heart-stopping moment! Toddler walked into the elevator alone with leash attached to her wrist. When the elevator started, she got hung up by the leash for over a minute. Luckily, the elevator went into an emergency halt. Please watch your children at all times! pic.twitter.com/ZWTMstPu7F — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) May 29, 2020

Many who came across the video expressed concern over the toddler’s safety, while others expressed their views on putting children on a leash. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Maybe don’t leash children like slaves or animals? — OrchidReverie (@dkarbassi) May 29, 2020

It’s incredibly impressive that the elevator detected the situation and went into emergency halt!! Cheers to the engineers. — Stream reaction (@dtalley2000) May 29, 2020

omg! parents and guardians must be very very careful about their kids, who are so curious, active, and vulnerable. — Winter (@JaneWillow16) May 29, 2020

Wow very lucky. — Linda Williams (@Looby007) May 29, 2020

The good thing is she fine and didn’t get seriously hurt she probably won’t be wandering around anymore after this but still, her parents need to do better on keeping an eye on her because this could of went south right quick — Jacky Z♋ (@Chucky7Jacky) May 29, 2020

According to the report, it was the building’s maintenance team who freed the toddler. She did not sustain any injuries.

