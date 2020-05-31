Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Viral video: Toddler gets dragged, hangs mid-air after leash gets stuck between elevator

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the toddler getting yanked from lift's floor before getting stuck in mid-air dangerously for several minutes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 10:30:46 am
Toddler, China, Elevator, Toddler in elevator, Viral videos, Toddler videos, Trending news, Indian Express news The toddler was yanked from the lift’s floor towards the ceiling and got stuck mid-air by the arm.

A toddler in China was rescued unhurt after a safety leash attached to her wrist got stuck between an elevator door. The CCTV footage of the terrifying incident is now viral on the internet.

The footage showed the toddler standing in the elevator alone without realising that her wrist leash is outside. As the elevator started descending, the toddler was yanked from the lift’s floor towards the ceiling and got stuck mid-air by the arm. The two-year-old was lowered down to the floor after dangerously hanging mid-air for over a minute.

According to reports, it was the elevator’s emergency system which halted and prevented it from descending further. Daily Mail quoted a local news outlet and said the incident took place on May 28 in the city of Daye in China’ Hubei Province.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video expressed concern over the toddler’s safety, while others expressed their views on putting children on a leash. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to the report, it was the building’s maintenance team who freed the toddler. She did not sustain any injuries.

