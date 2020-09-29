Two-year-old’s ‘friend’ who goes everywhere with him delights netizens

The toddler refused to go anywhere without his “friend” after finding it in their basement.

Photos of a two-year-old from Utah in the US were widely shared on the internet thanks to his unusual friendship with a 5-foot-tall skeleton named ‘Benny’.

Abigail K. Brady has been posting videos of her son Theo and his ‘friend’ on her Instagram handle in which the duo are seen together at a grocery store, park and even restaurants.

In one of her Instagram posts, Brady said that the boy has refused to go anywhere without ‘Benny’ after finding it in their basement.

Brady said that she was cleaning up their basement when Theo discovered the skeleton.

Theo then insisted that the skeleton accompany them to a play date and since then ‘Benny’ goes everywhere with them.

Take a look at how people reacted to the unusual friendship:

Though Brady was confused with her son’s unusual toy, she eventually accepted the idea and hoped that her son and his ‘friend’ will bring smiles to people.

“My hope is that this can just spread some happiness. Even if it makes someone’s day for a couple of minutes that makes me so happy.” Brady said while talking to Today.com.

