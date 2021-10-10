Toddler singing his heart out from a hospital bed will instantly put a smile on your face

Be it an adult or a kid, everyone is afraid of doctors and hospitals, but this one toddler from Brazil is an exception. A video of a young boy, identified as Miguel, has gone viral as held his own musical concert while he was admitted in a hospital.

He was warded there for the treatment of gastroenteritis as reported by Good News Correspondent. However, during his stay at the hospital, even though he was under care of doctors and medicines, his spirit did not dull. When the little boy’s favourite song came up on the television he could not help himself but to join in.

Singer-songwriter Pericles shared the video of Miguel having a lively jam session on his Twitter handle. He danced around in his cradle and using a spoon as microphone, he sang the song at the top of his lungs. “Good morning with this little angel passing by on the timeline” translated the caption of the video.

Watch the video here.

Bom dia com esse anjinho passando na timeline. https://t.co/Hgi4c6XgfV — Péricles Faria (@periclesfaria) October 7, 2021

Watching the high spirits of this young soul even while going through difficult times won the hearts of the netizens. Ever since the short video was shared by Pericles, it has gained over 86k views.

OMG I just want to run in there and sing with him and hug him https://t.co/Vxt8Y7MVfV — XannaZiskey (@xanna) October 10, 2021