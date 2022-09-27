‘Project Mbappe’: Toddler scores goals since being born. Watch viral video

People who passionately follow sports want their children too to associate with the sports they love. They wish their kids can turn professional and fulfil their childhood dreams as well. Well, this football-obsessed father went a little too far as he bought a ball and a goalpost for his baby. Ever since the baby was born, he has been scoring goals by kicking the ball into the net.

The boy named Luca Read is a fan of the English club Manchester United. He has more than 1.50 lakh followers on TikTok according to his Instagram bio. In a video posted on September 4, the toddler is seen playing football ever since he was born. He is seen kicking the ball into a goal at various stages of his growth. While he didn’t yet learn how to walk, he knew how to kick the ball into the goal. “POV: ur dad buys you a ball and goal,” says a text insert on the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has received 6.9 million views. Netizens compared the boy to French footballer PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who won the FIFA World Cup with France aged 19.

An Instagram user commented, “Bro scored more goals before he knew how to walk than me ever.” “Project Mbappe,” wrote another. “So by 10 he can say he has 10years of experience!” said a third. “Kid be telling in the future…“I’ve been scoring goals since I was 3months old”. What a flex!” another netizen posted.