Watch: Girl pretends to sleep while standing after getting caught taking snack

A video of a little girl, who pretended to be asleep while standing after getting caught while taking a packet of snacks, is being shared widely on social media.

Amala, who is almost two-years-old, was caught red-handed by her grandmother while she was taking a packet of fruit snacks and trying to escape. When caught, she pretended to be asleep while standing. A clip recorded by her grandmother Christine Vaughn shows how the child reacted to getting caught.

“Oh you asleep?” Vaughn is heard saying in the clip. The child is seen blinking, smiling and then opening her eyes.

“Yeah I see you,” Vaughn is heard saying.

The original video was shared on Facebook in June, but was recently shared on Twitter and was viewed over 5 million times.

Many responded to the video, with some even sharing their own children’s antics. Here are some reactions:

Hilarious kids close their eyes and think their invisible kids imaginations are awesome — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 7, 2020

Sweet snack heist 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sJZupn5frN — Mbulelo Busakwe (@MBBusakwe) July 6, 2020

This child is innocent. You cannot see her with her eyes closed. Case closed. — nanmorand Equality & Justice (@nanmorand) July 7, 2020

She said “If I can’t see her, she can’t see me.” Lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/SKit35KXd0 — 😷 (@2002Skymb) July 6, 2020

I’m glad I don’t have a daughter – one look like that and I would let her have ALL the snacks. — Max Newman (@BigMaxN) July 7, 2020

Sleepwalking to the snacks cupboard 🤣 that’s the strategy I’m down with 😍🥰😘 — SuzyMoore75 (@SuzyMoore75) July 7, 2020

How do they be knowing to even try this shit 😂 — . (@ClassActKelz) July 7, 2020

Omg this is the cutest thing ever — Jeff Klein (@jeffklein99) July 7, 2020

According to the New York Post, the video was filmed in New Haven, Connecticut. The grandmother recorded the little girl’s actions to sent it to the child’s father who was at work.

