Thursday, July 09, 2020
Watch: Girl pretends to sleep while standing after getting caught taking snack

The child, who is almost two-years-old, was caught red-handed by her grandmother while she was taking a packet of fruit snacks and trying to escape.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 7:13:24 pm
Her grandmother wrote a post while sharing the video online. (Source: Chris J. Vaughn/ Facebook)

A video of a little girl, who pretended to be asleep while standing after getting caught while taking a packet of snacks, is being shared widely on social media.

Amala, who is almost two-years-old, was caught red-handed by her grandmother while she was taking a packet of fruit snacks and trying to escape. When caught, she pretended to be asleep while standing. A clip recorded by her grandmother Christine Vaughn shows how the child reacted to getting caught.

“Oh you asleep?” Vaughn is heard saying in the clip. The child is seen blinking, smiling and then opening her eyes.

“Yeah I see you,” Vaughn is heard saying.

The original video was shared on Facebook in June, but was recently shared on Twitter and was viewed over 5 million times.

Many responded to the video, with some even sharing their own children’s antics. Here are some reactions:

According to the New York Post, the video was filmed in New Haven, Connecticut. The grandmother recorded the little girl’s actions to sent it to the child’s father who was at work.

