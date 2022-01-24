scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 24, 2022
Breaking News

Toddler orders furniture worth lakhs online on mum’s phone

The toddler, who is just 22 months old, spent nearly $2,000 on furniture and other items from Walmart.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 3:30:49 pm
toddler accidentally orders furniture, 2 year old orders furniture worth lakhs, Indian ExpressThe parents said they will return the items to their local Walmart once they receive all the deliveries. (Source: NBC New York)

The parents of a toddler in the US were left puzzled when they started receiving furniture from Walmart at their new house. The constant supply of furniture initially left the parents confused but after realising the order was placed by their 22-month-old son, the whole incident became amusing.

According to his mother Madhu Kumar, she had put furniture options in a Walmart cart for their new home in Monmouth Junction of New Jersey, but never checked out. This was instead done by Ayaansh, who ordered flower stands, accent chairs, and other furniture worth almost $2,000 (more than Rs 1,49,000). Some of the packages were so big that they barely made it inside their door.

“He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff,” his mother told NBC New York. His dad, Pramod Kumar, added they have learnt a lesson and will be guarding their gadgets. “Moving forward, we will put tough passcodes or face recognition so when he picks up the phone he finds it in locked condition,” he said.

The couple said they will return the items to their local Walmart once they receive all the deliveries. They have been assured of a full refund much to their relief. They do plan to keep some of the items to keep reminding them about their son’s first shopping spree.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement