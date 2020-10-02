scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
Grandson interrupts expert’s interview on live television, becomes star of the show

Dr Irwin Redlener, a paediatrician and adviser to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was talking about the rise in Covid-19 cases in New York city when his grandson walked in.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 2, 2020 4:10:16 pm
Doctor, Interview, grandson interruption, toddler interrupts TV interview, Irwin Redlener  interview grandson interruption, toddler interruption MSNB channel interview, COVID-19 discussion, Viral video, trending news, Indian express newsAmid the discussion, the boy was seen entering the room, while his grandfather tried to keep his attention to the screen.

A news channel’s segment on the Covid-19 pandemic was interrupted by an expert’s grandson and the clip is now being widely shared on the internet.

Dr Irwin Redlener, a paediatrician and adviser to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was talking on the news show Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace on October 1 when he was interrupted by his grandson.

The channel also shared the clip on its Twitter handle, which shows Redlener discussing the rise in Covid-19 cases in New York City when his grandson walks into the room.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Oh boy,” Dr Redlener says, as he tries to push the boy out of the frame.

However, the boy then starts singing and keeping popping into the frame next to his grandfather, prompting both the anchor and guest to burst into laughter.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over one lakh times.

