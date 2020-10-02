Grandson interrupts expert’s interview on live television, becomes star of the show

Amid the discussion, the boy was seen entering the room, while his grandfather tried to keep his attention to the screen.

A news channel’s segment on the Covid-19 pandemic was interrupted by an expert’s grandson and the clip is now being widely shared on the internet.

Dr Irwin Redlener, a paediatrician and adviser to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was talking on the news show Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace on October 1 when he was interrupted by his grandson.

The channel also shared the clip on its Twitter handle, which shows Redlener discussing the rise in Covid-19 cases in New York City when his grandson walks into the room.

“Oh boy,” Dr Redlener says, as he tries to push the boy out of the frame.

However, the boy then starts singing and keeping popping into the frame next to his grandfather, prompting both the anchor and guest to burst into laughter.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over one lakh times.

