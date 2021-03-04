scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

‘He scoots, he scores’: Toddler’s smart scoring technique in ice hockey wins hearts

Shared on Twitter by Former basketball player Rex Chapman, the video features a toddler in skates and ice skating gear trying to strike the puck into a goal post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2021 7:28:43 pm
Little boy playing ice hockey, Toddler skating in ice hockey, Viral video, Toddler videos, Toddlers playing sports video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared, the undated video has garnered over six million views.

A video of a boy showing off his ice skating skills is making rounds on the internet, winning many hearts.

Shared on Twitter by Former basketball player Rex Chapman, the video features a toddler in skates and ice skating gear trying to strike a puck into a goal post.

Failing at the first attempt, the toddler decides to take matters into his own hands, when he pushes the goalpost towards the puck, making it look like he shot it into the net.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter,” Rex Chapman wrote while sharing the video on his Twitter.

Take a look here:

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the undated video has garnered over six million views.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement