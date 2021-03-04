‘He scoots, he scores’: Toddler’s smart scoring technique in ice hockey wins hearts

Since being shared, the undated video has garnered over six million views.

A video of a boy showing off his ice skating skills is making rounds on the internet, winning many hearts.

Shared on Twitter by Former basketball player Rex Chapman, the video features a toddler in skates and ice skating gear trying to strike a puck into a goal post.

Failing at the first attempt, the toddler decides to take matters into his own hands, when he pushes the goalpost towards the puck, making it look like he shot it into the net.

“Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter,” Rex Chapman wrote while sharing the video on his Twitter.

Take a look here:

Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter…pic.twitter.com/XKQifyyf19 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2021

The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Definitely a 70s Philadelphia Flyer. — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 4, 2021

30 minute problem with a 5 minute solution — Openly Black Shadow Figure (@essayjenkins) March 4, 2021

Love it 💕 — Elayne Nahman (@ElayneNahman) March 4, 2021

He scoots, he scores! — Betsy Towner Levine (@betsytlevine) March 4, 2021

Lol. He’s got two sticks and a set of gloves already — Josh L. (@JLen39) March 4, 2021

Amazing how he worked that out. What a little champion. — Brad Scott (@BradSco28665587) March 4, 2021

I love this little peanut skating! — Ann Keenan (@AnnKeenan5) March 4, 2021

That is adorable!!! NHL of the future!!🏒 — Cheryl Amr 🦋💙🦋 (@AmrCheryl) March 4, 2021

That technique would make the NHL games a little more interesting. — 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗲 😷 Let peace prevail! (@CanyonBeacon) March 4, 2021

