‘He scoots, he scores’: Toddler’s smart scoring technique in ice hockey wins hearts

March 4, 2021 7:28:43 pm
A video of a boy showing off his ice skating skills is making rounds on the internet, winning many hearts.
Shared on Twitter by Former basketball player Rex Chapman, the video features a toddler in skates and ice skating gear trying to strike a puck into a goal post.
Failing at the first attempt, the toddler decides to take matters into his own hands, when he pushes the goalpost towards the puck, making it look like he shot it into the net.
“Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter,” Rex Chapman wrote while sharing the video on his Twitter.
Take a look here:
Little Man has it all figured out. Work smarter…pic.twitter.com/XKQifyyf19
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2021
The video delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Definitely a 70s Philadelphia Flyer.
— Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) March 4, 2021
30 minute problem with a 5 minute solution
— Openly Black Shadow Figure (@essayjenkins) March 4, 2021
Love it 💕
— Elayne Nahman (@ElayneNahman) March 4, 2021
He scoots, he scores!
— Betsy Towner Levine (@betsytlevine) March 4, 2021
Lol. He’s got two sticks and a set of gloves already
— Josh L. (@JLen39) March 4, 2021
Amazing how he worked that out. What a little champion.
— Brad Scott (@BradSco28665587) March 4, 2021
I love this little peanut skating!
— Ann Keenan (@AnnKeenan5) March 4, 2021
That is adorable!!! NHL of the future!!🏒
— Cheryl Amr 🦋💙🦋 (@AmrCheryl) March 4, 2021
That technique would make the NHL games a little more interesting.
— 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗲 😷 Let peace prevail! (@CanyonBeacon) March 4, 2021
Since being shared, the undated video has garnered over six million views.
