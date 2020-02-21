Watch: Toddler’s unexpected hug meant a big deal for pizza delivery man who lost daughter recently

Two-year-old Cohen spread some unexpected joy to a stranger when his family ordered pizza. Two-year-old Cohen spread some unexpected joy to a stranger when his family ordered pizza.

A toddler’s sudden gesture towards a pizza delivery person is melting hearts online. As it happened, when a Rhode Island delivery man went to a home late night on the weekend to deliver pizza, little did he know he would get something in return.

As the door bell rang, the two-year-old boy named Cohen ran out to give a peck on the cheeks of the man and refused to let him leave the house without a warm hug. The man too embraced the little customer and left. The sweet moment was captured on their doorbell camera, and his mother Lindsey Sheely decided to share with the world her son’s impromptu act.

“Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too! 😂 We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us 🥰❤️” the mother wrote while sharing the video.

However, the hug and the sweet interaction meant much more than the child’s impromptu gesture to the delivery guy. The man delivering the food identified as Ryan Catterson, was grieving the loss of his 16-year-old daughter, Alyssa, the past week.

According to the mother of the boy, someone showed the man the video she posted on her Instagram stories and he eventually connected with her to tell her about his loss. Describing the hug from Cohen as “a little blessing from God”, the mother added, “I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason.”

“After losing my daughter this past week, it just touched me because it was like she was there, you know, and it just meant a ton to me,” Catterson told local media outlet WLNE. He doing the outlet that his teenage daughter had died after struggling through mental health issues.

“It truly felt like my daughter and the universe came together, and gave me a hug of support that I really needed in that moment,” Catterson told Sheely, the woman shared with Fox News.

People on social media not only praised the toddler for her innocent and incredibly kind gesture but also commented that “God works in mysterious way to help one heal”.

Catterson and his family have started a GoFundMe page for Alyssa’s funeral expenses. After the sweet video went viral, the Sheely family too has joined in to request people to come forward with donations.

