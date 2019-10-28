Toggle Menu
Watch: Toddler falls into manhole in Russia after lid tips overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/toddler-falls-into-manhole-in-russia-after-lid-tips-over-6091124/

Watch: Toddler falls into manhole in Russia after lid tips over

The footage soon went viral and many reacted and appreciated the mother's timely intervention.

Toddler falls into manhole, Toddler falls into manhole in Russia, Russia, Trending, Indian Express
The nearby surveillance camera, which captures the terrifying incident and shows the lid of the manhole tipping over, as the child steps on it.

A terrifying video has surfaced from St Petersburg in Russia which shows a little girl falling into a manhole while walking with her mother. The incident caught on a surveillance camera shows the lid of the manhole by the roadside tipping over, as the child steps on it. She soon vanished into the hole.

Watch the video here: 

The video shows her mother and a passerby who rushed to rescue the girl lifting her out of the manhole.

The footage soon went viral and many reacted and appreciated the mother’s timely intervention. Other’s also asked authorities concerned authorities to replace swinging lids of manholes as it is dangerous for kids. Take a look at some of the reactions :

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android