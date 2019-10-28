Watch: Toddler falls into manhole in Russia after lid tips over

A terrifying video has surfaced from St Petersburg in Russia which shows a little girl falling into a manhole while walking with her mother. The incident caught on a surveillance camera shows the lid of the manhole by the roadside tipping over, as the child steps on it. She soon vanished into the hole.

I used to work in manholes. Those covers are pretty heavy. That mom tossed that cover like it was nothing. — joeb (@gizz71) October 26, 2019

The video shows her mother and a passerby who rushed to rescue the girl lifting her out of the manhole.

The footage soon went viral and many reacted and appreciated the mother’s timely intervention. Other’s also asked authorities concerned authorities to replace swinging lids of manholes as it is dangerous for kids. Take a look at some of the reactions :

Disgusting criminals who have “forgot” to fix the manhole should go to jail for decades of years. — Котомкин-Портянский (@DDERSS) October 26, 2019

The council has some explaining to do about that manhole and someone is going to be fired — Chikiti (@Xyolime) October 27, 2019

Why have a manhole cover designed to flip the way it did… — Steven Storey (@ss03947_steven) October 26, 2019

Look at the mom’s reaction. She threw heavy lead just like a straw. — The Chosen One (@saintfx2019) October 26, 2019

Mom’s reaction 👍 — Taofeeq Abe (@pheeqy) October 26, 2019

I’m glad nothing serious — eduardo (@verdeiros_j) October 26, 2019

That’s just adrenaline — Ulalo (@AdamUlalo) October 26, 2019

Not a good manhole cover. Looks more like a swing door to an underground club. — Jam DDing (@DaresDominic) October 26, 2019