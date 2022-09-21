scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

‘He knew what was priority’: Toddler dances while learning how to walk, netizens love it

The video of the toddler was shared on Instagram and it has received more than 1.9 million views.

Toddler dances while learning how to walk, first steps, baby, dance, viral, trendingThe toddler engaged in a dance while learning how to walk.

Parents are keen to record special moments of their toddlers on camera so that they can look back on the memories. From taking the first step to the first day in school, every moment of their kid’s life is special for the parents. One such video of a toddler learning how to walk has recently gone viral.

The clip of the toddler was shared on the Instagram page, Upworthy, one day ago and it has already received more than 1.9 million views. What made the clip viral is the way the toddler took his first steps. Instead of just learning to walk, the toddler starts to engage in a dance. He does a shoulder wiggle and starts to shake his hips to the music as everyone bursts out laughing in the video.

Also Read |Adorable video of toddler dancing her heart out is melting hearts online

“When learning how to dance is more important,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Upworthy (@upworthy)

“It’s the shoulder wiggle for me,” commented an Instagram user. “Ma boi learned to dance before walking,” posted another. A third said, “He said ‘uhh I can’t do that but I can do this’.”
Another person wrote, “Um who needs to know how to walk when you can Twerk!” “He knew what was a priority!” said another individual.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

The video is originally credited to a woman named Amanda Russell.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 05:55:29 pm
Next Story

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: From Leicester to New Jersey, the diaspora is reflecting the divisions of Indian politics

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement