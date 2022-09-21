‘He knew what was priority’: Toddler dances while learning how to walk, netizens love it

Parents are keen to record special moments of their toddlers on camera so that they can look back on the memories. From taking the first step to the first day in school, every moment of their kid’s life is special for the parents. One such video of a toddler learning how to walk has recently gone viral.

The clip of the toddler was shared on the Instagram page, Upworthy, one day ago and it has already received more than 1.9 million views. What made the clip viral is the way the toddler took his first steps. Instead of just learning to walk, the toddler starts to engage in a dance. He does a shoulder wiggle and starts to shake his hips to the music as everyone bursts out laughing in the video.

“When learning how to dance is more important,” says the caption of the video.

“It’s the shoulder wiggle for me,” commented an Instagram user. “Ma boi learned to dance before walking,” posted another. A third said, “He said ‘uhh I can’t do that but I can do this’.”

Another person wrote, “Um who needs to know how to walk when you can Twerk!” “He knew what was a priority!” said another individual.

The video is originally credited to a woman named Amanda Russell.