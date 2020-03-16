Viral video: Toddler comforts distressed dog during thunderstorm

The internet’s favourite viral video at the moment is of a toddler who comforts a dog during a thunderstorm. The video, which is a minute-long, shows the toddler in the bathroom trying to console the dog that seems visibly distressed by the storm.
“This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today,” reads the caption of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user.
Watch the video here:
This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today 💕💕💕
pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z
— Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020
The viral video has garnered over 67,000 likes with more than 2 lakh people commenting. While many praised the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Sometimes we adults need lessons from the children
— blu_audrey23 (@blu_audrey23) March 14, 2020
We get exposed to people later in life and lose our ability to be compassionate. 😔
— House Of Carbs (@Mon_de_mon_star) March 14, 2020
Some heroes wear Huggies.https://t.co/hAEbOtk5eI
— Sympathy, Empathy, Dignity. (@liberrocky) March 14, 2020
Dogs and kids.
Best judges of character.
— #CorpoJoe has got to Go Down (@RebusCornpone) March 14, 2020
God bless the child, and his buddy
— Captain Haddock (@Captain60474712) March 14, 2020
Now that’s love.
— Chipper (@Millswaith) March 14, 2020
So much compassion in that little body! ❤️❤️❤️
— Helene Lefebvre🇨🇦🆘️ (@HeleneLefebvr12) March 14, 2020
How long can I keep watching this? pic.twitter.com/J3Sdfsiys4
— Betty Gordon (@BettyGo90576679) March 14, 2020
