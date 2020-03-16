Viral video: Toddler comforts distressed dog during thunderstorm

While many appreciated the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two. While many appreciated the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two.

The internet’s favourite viral video at the moment is of a toddler who comforts a dog during a thunderstorm. The video, which is a minute-long, shows the toddler in the bathroom trying to console the dog that seems visibly distressed by the storm.

“This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today,” reads the caption of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user.

Watch the video here:

This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today 💕💕💕

pic.twitter.com/HD6rdLuE7z — Akki (@akkitwts) March 14, 2020

The viral video has garnered over 67,000 likes with more than 2 lakh people commenting. While many praised the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Sometimes we adults need lessons from the children — blu_audrey23 (@blu_audrey23) March 14, 2020

We get exposed to people later in life and lose our ability to be compassionate. 😔 — House Of Carbs (@Mon_de_mon_star) March 14, 2020

Dogs and kids.

Best judges of character. — #CorpoJoe has got to Go Down (@RebusCornpone) March 14, 2020

God bless the child, and his buddy — Captain Haddock (@Captain60474712) March 14, 2020

Now that’s love. — Chipper (@Millswaith) March 14, 2020

So much compassion in that little body! ❤️❤️❤️ — Helene Lefebvre🇨🇦🆘️ (@HeleneLefebvr12) March 14, 2020

How long can I keep watching this? pic.twitter.com/J3Sdfsiys4 — Betty Gordon (@BettyGo90576679) March 14, 2020

