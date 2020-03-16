Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

Viral video: Toddler comforts distressed dog during thunderstorm

In the video, the child can be seen holding and speaking to the dog during the thunderstorm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 6:23:13 pm
Toddler and Dog, Toddler comforting dog during thunderstorm, Toddler and Dog bond, Dog comforted by toddler during thunderstorm, Dog videos, Trending news, Indian Express news While many appreciated the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two.

The internet’s favourite viral video at the moment is of a toddler who comforts a dog during a thunderstorm. The video, which is a minute-long, shows the toddler in the bathroom trying to console the dog that seems visibly distressed by the storm.

“This little guy comforting his buddy during a thunderstorm is the best thing you’ll see today,” reads the caption of the video, which was shared by a Twitter user.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has garnered over 67,000 likes with more than 2 lakh people commenting. While many praised the child for its compassion, others were delighted to see the bond between the two.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

