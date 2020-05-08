A toddler is the internet’s latest sensation thanks to cooking videos with his parents

In the videos, one-year-old Kobe, with some help from his parents gives step by step tutorials on how to cook a variety of dishes. In the videos, one-year-old Kobe, with some help from his parents gives step by step tutorials on how to cook a variety of dishes.

A ‘toddler chef’ is the internet’s latest sensation thanks to cooking videos that he stars in with his parents.

One-year-old Kobe’s videos are being shared on the Instagram handle ‘Kobe Eats’ and feature the toddler wearing a tiny red chef hat and a matching apron. In these videos, Kobe gives step-by-step lessons on how to make a variety of dishes.

From steaks to roasted potatoes and gluten-free chocolate cakes, this one-year-old does it all.

Take a look at some of the most viewed videos on his Instagram page:

With just over 55 posts, the handle managed by Kobe’s parents Ashley and Kyle Wiana and have over 3 lakh followers. The toddler also has a YouTube channel with more than 2 lakh subscribers.

The account was initially started in mid-February with Kobe rating the food his mother cooked for him. According to reports, it was only after the one-year-old began showing interest in helping his mother in the kitchen that she decided to film him at work in their home in Virginia.

