A toddler is the internet’s latest sensation thanks to cooking videos with his parents

A ‘toddler chef’ is the internet’s latest sensation thanks to cooking videos that he stars in with his parents.
One-year-old Kobe’s videos are being shared on the Instagram handle ‘Kobe Eats’ and feature the toddler wearing a tiny red chef hat and a matching apron. In these videos, Kobe gives step-by-step lessons on how to make a variety of dishes.
From steaks to roasted potatoes and gluten-free chocolate cakes, this one-year-old does it all.
My momma and I don’t bake often… and a cake was the most requested thing to make to celebrate 100K … so… we tried, and a cake in a box for the win! 🤣 this one was SUPER messy and SUPER fun. If only we could fit in more than 60 seconds here! I’ll upload more footage to my YouTube for you to see! Thank you everyone for following, I’m glad I can bring a smile to your faces! 🎉❤️🎂 ( I think we need a @bountypapertowels sponsorship, do you agree? 🤣)
Tonight we tried spicy maple chicken. It was okay, I’ve never put sour cream on chicken before so that was a first! 👨🏻🍳🤷🏻♀️ Also, I had a lot to say about that masher… Stay tuned for some big news and special videos for reaching 100K today!! How cool! Thank you all for following!!!!! ❤️🎉 #KOBEEATS
We are so thankful for all of you! 300K in just a few days! Wow! To celebrate, my momma and I baked M&M cookies! Also, I’ve never said DADA before… TILL TODAY IN THIS VIDEO! My daddy was happy about that one since my first word was momma 🤣 I hope you enjoy my baking!!! ❤️❤️❤️ because I did 🐷🥰🤣
Chicken teriyaki bowls! I taste tested every ingredient and ginger is not one of my favorites. Honestly I don’t think I’d ever want to eat that again 🤣 —-> scroll for extra videos: it was so good that I ate food out of my bib, and my mom was really proud of me for filling the cup, holding it, and pouring it in the pot with ginger and garlic! Not one drop missed this time! 🤣❤️
With just over 55 posts, the handle managed by Kobe’s parents Ashley and Kyle Wiana and have over 3 lakh followers. The toddler also has a YouTube channel with more than 2 lakh subscribers.
The account was initially started in mid-February with Kobe rating the food his mother cooked for him. According to reports, it was only after the one-year-old began showing interest in helping his mother in the kitchen that she decided to film him at work in their home in Virginia.
