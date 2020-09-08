This video of a toddler baking cookies with his grandmother is delighting netizens

A video of a toddler’s chaotic session of baking cookies with his grandmother is being widely shared on social media.
The video, which was tweeted by Twitter user @the3saddestangel, shows two-year-old Cade’s antics while his grandmother lets him assist in baking a batch of cookies. In the video, Cade tries to stuff his mouth with a handful of every ingredient and is mostly successful, despite his grandmother’s attempts.
Among the things Cade manages to get a handful of are: sugar, a stick of butter and even a bit of a raw egg.
Watch the video here:
IM CRYINGGGGG😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hI7HyhySi7
— s*ddest a*gel (@th3saddestangel) September 6, 2020
The video, which was viewed around 30 million times on Twitter, delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Him every time she turned around to get another ingredient pic.twitter.com/yWSOla2Tch
— 🇯🇲 Keshonda-Alexus 🇯🇲 (@AlexusKeshonda) September 6, 2020
The energy he’s giving pic.twitter.com/R5yedOGA7l
— Sivvyˣ🐝 (@Sivvylove) September 6, 2020
This baby trying to be 7 feet tall or something. He inhaling them ingredients with determination
— Auntie Christ (@MajinBoujee) September 6, 2020
they must be starving him cause i’ve never seen anyone move that fast for a raw egg in my life😭😭😭😭😭
— kelly🤍 (@kellyyyjt) September 6, 2020
It’s him going after that raw egg for me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XXvpocwdAX
— Joshua Mitchell (@Oh_My_Josh69) September 6, 2020
the kid everytime they had the chance to snatch pic.twitter.com/D9Ugw1LnNx
— ari. (@drkmorgue) September 6, 2020
Sis has a lot of patience, because wheeew pic.twitter.com/2bQuvK1fCH
— The most opinionated (@Forehead270) September 6, 2020
why did this make me angry like i don’t have the patience for this at all 😭
— 4 the girls and the g@ys (@chanelwh3re) September 6, 2020
My temper short so… pic.twitter.com/eXGTpJ7wNh
— 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 🥶 (@Derron_McNelly) September 6, 2020
LMAO if they don’t feed that hungry ass child OMG
— Kamila Kouture (@Thekamilak) September 6, 2020
I’ve seriously been in tears laughing at this for an hour lmaooooo
— s*ddest a*gel (@th3saddestangel) September 6, 2020
this child is an aries
— wünderland 葉 (@khoaleesi) September 6, 2020
The video was originally posted on an Instagram page called Little Chef Cade which chronicles the two-year-old’s cooking abilities. Despite just 17 videos so far, the toddler has over 7 lakh followers.
