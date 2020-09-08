scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
This video of a toddler baking cookies with his grandmother is delighting netizens

The video shows two-year-old Cade and his antics while baking cookies with his grandmother.

New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2020 5:54:50 pm
Toddler videos, Toddler baking videos, Toddler chef videos, Toddler cooking videos, Toddler baking cookies, Viral videos, Trending news, Indian Express news.The video shows toddler reaching out for the sugar, a stick of butter and even a raw egg. (Picture credit: Instagram/ Little Chef Cade)

A video of a toddler’s chaotic session of baking cookies with his grandmother is being widely shared on social media.

The video, which was tweeted by Twitter user @the3saddestangel, shows two-year-old Cade’s antics while his grandmother lets him assist in baking a batch of cookies. In the video, Cade tries to stuff his mouth with a handful of every ingredient and is mostly successful, despite his grandmother’s attempts.

Among the things Cade manages to get a handful of are: sugar, a stick of butter and even a bit of a raw egg.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was viewed around 30 million times on Twitter, delighted many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page called Little Chef Cade which chronicles the two-year-old’s cooking abilities. Despite just 17 videos so far, the toddler has over 7 lakh followers.

