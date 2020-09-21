A video of a 6-month-old boy wakeboarding in a lake impresses netizens

According to the Instagram post, the toddler was celebrating his 6 month birthday when he went wakeboarding in Utah’s Lake Powell.

The video shows Rich Humphreys effortlessly balancing on a customised wakeboard as a motorboat pulls him forward.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram handle dedicated to the toddler, which is managed by his parents Mindi and Cassey Humphreys, to chronicle his outdoor activities.

According to the Instagram post, the boy was taken wakeboarding to celebrate him turning six-months-old.

Watch the video here:

While many who came across the video were impressed, others expressed concern over the child’s safety.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has received over 48,000 likes with more than 300 people commenting on it.

