‘To the man who smacked my butt on live TV’: Woman reporter calls out runner

A reporter covering a marathon race in Georgia was touched inappropriately by one of the runners on live TV. Alex Bozarjian, a reporter at the US television station WSAV, was covering the Savannah Bridge Run when a male runner sexually assaulted her.

Bozarjian later took to Twitter and called him out for his indecent behaviour. “To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” she tweeted, along with the footage.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

The news footage shows enthusiastic runners waving at the camera as Bozarjian spoke about the huge turnout. Moments later a white male wearing sunglasses and a hat hits Bozarjian from behind, leaving her momentarily speechless. But the journalist was quick to compose herself and continue the broadcast.

Bozarjian’s tweet went viral and prompted massive outrage among people. Take a look st some reactions here:

I’m so sorry someone did this to you. The look on your face is so achingly familiar. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) December 8, 2019

The look on her face absolutely DESTROYED me. Really, really felt for her. — Ade Nomo (@clubbing_guy) December 8, 2019

This is so disgusting. Somehow you pushed through and I commend you. This should have never happened and I hope he is found and charged. — Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) December 8, 2019

This made me very sad and I’m sorry this happened. Besides the obvious (sexual) assault aspect that should be taken seriously, it’s clear you had one of those awful moments where someone rudely makes you feel vulnerable or small but you have to continue what you were doing. — Dan Draper (@Macobyte) December 7, 2019

Alex, what happened today is 100% unacceptable. You have my assurance we will identify him. — Robert Wells (@RobWells1) December 7, 2019

This simply is unacceptable. I am so sorry. Legally, it is battery and you should press charges. His conduct is disturbing, especially given his willingness to do this in plain sight. I expect this will haunt him – rightly – for many years to come. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) December 8, 2019

If someone is willing to do this on live camera then they should be willing to deal with the consequences. So sorry this happened to you. — Rylee Kirk (@kirk_rylee) December 8, 2019

this. If a man thinks he can do this on regional news, he’ll do it to any woman anywhere. — Victoria De Capua (@victoriadecapua) December 8, 2019

@SavannahSports @SavPolice charge him. Don’t just ban him from events. Arrest him, book him, and make sure there is a cost for hitting a woman. Call it assault, sexual harassment, or both. But hold him accountable because he clearly has no fear of the consequences. — Cindy Battles (@CindyBattles) December 7, 2019

Several users did a bit of social media sleuthing to identify the man using his race bib number. The runner was soon identified as Tommy Callaway, a resident of Georgia. Responding to the incident, Savannah Sports Council condemned the incident and has banned Callaway from all future events.

