Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘To the man who smacked my butt on live TV’: Woman reporter calls out runner

A reporter from WSAV was speaking to the camera at the Savannah Bridge Run when a male participant groped her on live television.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2019 12:05:55 pm
female reporter harassed, tv reporter harassed live, Reporter assaulted during live telecast, Georgia, Savannah Bridge Run, Savannah Bridge Run participant, WSAV television station, female reporter harassed, tv reporter harassed live, Reporter assaulted during live telecast, Georgia, Trending, Savannah Bridge Run, Savannah Bridge Run participant, WSAV television station, Trending, Indian express news A male participant, wearing sunglasses and a hat smacked the reporter on her lower back leaving her momentarily speechless.

A reporter covering a marathon race in Georgia was touched inappropriately by one of the runners on live TV.  Alex Bozarjian, a reporter at the US television station WSAV, was covering the Savannah Bridge Run when a male runner sexually assaulted her.

Bozarjian later took to Twitter and called him out for his indecent behaviour. “To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” she tweeted, along with the footage.

Watch the video here:

The news footage shows enthusiastic runners waving at the camera as Bozarjian spoke about the huge turnout. Moments later a white male wearing sunglasses and a hat hits Bozarjian from behind, leaving her momentarily speechless. But the journalist was quick to compose herself and continue the broadcast.

Bozarjian’s tweet went viral and prompted massive outrage among people. Take a look st some reactions here:

Several users did a bit of social media sleuthing to identify the man using his race bib number. The runner was soon identified as Tommy Callaway, a resident of Georgia. Responding to the incident, Savannah Sports Council condemned the incident and has banned Callaway from all future events.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement