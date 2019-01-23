To reduce overcrowding, Tokyo Metro is giving away free noodles to early riders

Authorities at the Tokyo Metro have come up with an innovative solution to reduce overcrowding during rush hours: offer free food! Early commuters can get a plate of free soba noodles with tempura if they take part in a new plan to ease congestion on one of the busiest lines in Japan’s capital. However, there’s a catch.

The Japan Times reports that the initiative was launched on January 21 and will continue on all weekdays until February 1 for Tozai Line passengers. Interested passengers need to register, and then must ride early on 10 consecutive weekdays. Registered passengers will then be eligible to receive coupons that can be redeemed at Metro An, a soba noodle shop affiliated with the subway operator.

However, it’s based on how many people register for the offer. According to AFP, if at least 2,000 commuters ride earlier over the next two weeks, Tokyo Metro will give each of the early riders free tempura. And if 2,500 people participate in the challenge, they will each get a free bowl of soba. If over 3,000 commuters travel early, they’ll all get a plate of soba and tempura.

The plan may just be a hit among passengers. Tokyo Metro is also regularly sharing how many people are taking part in the contest. According to their twitter handle, 6,886 people (as of January 22) and 8,462 people (as of January 21) are participating in the campaign.

“We hope the campaign will contribute to reducing congestion during peak hours as more people take trains at different times,” Takahiro Yamaguchi, a spokesman for Tokyo Metro was quoted as saying in a Telegraph report. The metro line, carries up to 70,000 people – around 199% of its loading capacity – between 7.50am and 8.50am , the report added.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is supporting such initiatives in an attempt to reduce peak hour congestion, suggesting people go to work either before 8 am or after 9 am. It is also encouraging flextime and telework, given the upcoming Olympics Games.