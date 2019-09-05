To maintain ‘quality posts’, man deletes WhatsApp group member; leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

While most of the content shared on private WhatsApp groups are seldom monitored, a man decided to take the responsibility very seriously when he was made the administrator of “Group and Sandwiches”.

Taking to Twitter, the user, Sir Michael, shared screenshots of his stint as a group admin along with a caption that read, “Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well.” The images feature several conversations between Michael and the fellow group members and how he goes on to remove them from the group on the basis of the posts shared by them on the group chat.

Was placed in charge of the group chat this week and I think I handled it pretty well pic.twitter.com/n67LUOaTBy — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) September 4, 2019

“Hi, all. Now that I am the group admin, I think it’s time to discuss some serious matters. I have been monitoring the quality of the posts of this group and I am worried that the standards are slipping. I have decided that I will start randomly selecting posts and give them a rating out of 9,” read the first text sent by Michael on the group.

He then goes on to rate each and every post shared on the group and eventually removes almost all the members in it.

With over eight thousand likes, the tweet has gone viral and triggered several reactions leaving many amused.

Need a admin like this for my friends and family group. 😁😁😁 https://t.co/PLzP3AeRrA — GeekyBlogger (@Deexa19) September 5, 2019

We need to do this for wassuup university groups😝😝😂😂 https://t.co/cV65twUzPR — SKA (@pastime015) September 5, 2019

With great power comes great responsibilitrance https://t.co/b7oze1vaCo — Jamie Tanna | http://www.jvt.me (@JamieTanna) September 5, 2019

I hearby declare that every WhatsApp group should have an admin like this one. I’m willing to take up this Herculean albeit important task! https://t.co/dEFDQa6lWf — Anushree (@AnushreeJairath) September 5, 2019

Am really considering doing this https://t.co/Qni6LurMFH — Ibrahim Sayyad (@Illanor) September 5, 2019